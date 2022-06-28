U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.00
    +10.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,492.00
    +71.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,082.75
    +42.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.90
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.60
    +1.03 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    26.95
    -0.28 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2900
    -0.1560 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,728.71
    -364.83 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.82
    -10.97 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,975.92
    +104.65 (+0.39%)
     

Dongwon Global Terminal (DGT) selects CyberLogitec's Terminal Operating System to align its operation for the First Fully Automated Terminal in the Republic of Korea

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies and subsidiary of EUSU Holdings announced that Dongwon Global Terminal (DGT) had selected terminal operating system(TOS) by CyberLogitec for its fully automated Busan New Port terminal.

CyberLogitec Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberLogitec)
CyberLogitec Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberLogitec)

Dongwon Global Terminal (DGT) Consortium was selected as an operating company for West Container harbor in Busan New Port in 2021, and it will be on a 30-years operation contract from July 2023, which is the 2nd to 5th operation phase of the west container harbor. The operating company will operate the terminal with six berths by integrating the 2nd to 5rh phase, 2nd to 6th phase, and feeder harbors, and it is a targeted smart port to provide cutting-edge stevedore service by applying automated equipment which Busan Port Authority orders.

The project ordered by Dongwon Global Terminal (DGT) Consortium and Dongwon Enterprise is targeted to initiate implementation in April 2022 and go live for the 2nd to 5th phase terminal by July 2023, and go live for the 2nd to 6th terminal by 2026. Especially for CyberLogitec, is a significant project since it is the first fully automated terminal operating system project utilizing automatic transfer equipment in the Republic of Korea.

CyberLogitec introduced AI, IoT, Big Data, Hyper Automation, and Digital Twin, the latest technology required for smart ports. Implementing a smart automated terminal operating system in Dongwon Global Terminal (DGT) is expected to adopt the latest IT technology, including IoT and Big Data, and several years' knowledge and experience.

Dongwon Global Terminal (DGT), designed as the first fully automated terminal in the Republic of Korea, pursued the low-cost and high-efficiency terminal operation process. Considering the circumstance that required differentiated technology and project methodology comparing the previous domestic terminal operation system, it is expected to CyberLogitec will enhance the operation efficiency in Dongwon Global Terminal (DGT) by implementing an optimized operation process suitable for the fully automated terminal with the adoption of advanced functions in productivity and simulation.

"CyberLogitec has been selected for the project of the first fully automated terminal operating system in Korea. We dedicate to the port/terminal logistics IT service technology capability and improve automated terminal operation technology in Korea through this project," said Jeong Min Son, Head of the Port Department.

Meanwhile, CyberLogitec, completed its transition of the 1st vertical automated terminal in Korea in BNCT (Busan New Port harbor no.2 and 3), and it has been seeking various types of technical cooperation with automated terminals being built.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

SOURCE CyberLogitec

Recommended Stories

  • The One Word That Defines Ethereum’s Goals

    The recent crash revealed decentralized finance (DeFi) markets as a labyrinth of complex financial instruments with contagion properties. DeFi did not lead to an open, permissionless alternative to the inherited financial system, but instead an accelerationist mirror image of it. The problem is centralized finance, or CeFi, cosplaying as DeFi, they said, and there are no issues with DeFi proper.

  • Harmony Protocol Offers $1M Bounty Following Massive Exploit

    The embattled blockchain network Harmony Protocol has put a bounty on the table in the hope of recovering some of its lost millions.

  • Ethereum Lending Protocol XCarnival Hit With $3.8M Exploit, Recovers 50%

    Singapore-based metaverse lending protocol XCarnival recovered 1,467 ether following an exploit that saw a hacker siphon 3,087 ETH out of the platform.

  • Opaque Platforms and Intertwined Protocols Pose Big Risk to Crypto

    Second article in a series about risks we’re thinking about during these crypto down days.

  • LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FINAL UK DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT

    LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF), a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to report that it has received the final UK distribution payment.

  • Bitcoin's Lightning Network: 3 Possible Problems

    Bitcoin's Lightning Network is expected to help with Bitcoin's scalability issues but the network faces three key challenges.

  • Petal Search wins iF Award 2022, signaling its dedication to next-generation search engine

    Petal Search has been announced as the winner of iF DESIGN AWARD 2022 under the User Experience (UX) discipline.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Recovers Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar initially fell during the trading session on Monday but continues to find support below the ¥135 level.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $21K as BTC Outflows Hit Record High

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 24, 2022.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cisco Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Top REITs for July 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Showing face at the office can determine whether you have a ‘job’ or a ‘career,’ bank CEO says

    “If you want a job, stay remote all the time,” Jefferies CEO Richard Handler says. “If you want a career, engage with the rest of us in the office.”

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • Ceragon stock surges on acquisition offer from Aviat

    Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares surged in the extended session Monday after Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) offered to acquire the wireless telecom equipment company and shake up its board. Ceragon shares rallied more than 20% after hours, following a 5.4% decline to close the regular session at $2.09, for a market cap of $176 million. Aviat, which owns more than 5% of shares already, offered $2.80 a share in cash for the shares of Ceragon it does not already own.

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • BEA's new US$209 million southern China headquarters in Qianhai to serve as gateway to Greater Bay Area expansion, co-CEO Adrian Li says

    Bank of East Asia (BEA), a 104-year-old Hong Kong bank, will move into its 1.4 billion yuan (US$209 million) southern China headquarters in Qianhai next year, which will serve as a launch pad for its expansion in the Greater Bay Area. The 20-storey tower will house the bank's new Qianhai branch, its Greater Bay Area retail banking operation centre and innovation lab. About 500 employees will move in next year, said co-chief executive Adrian Li Man-kiu, a scion of the family that has run the bank

  • Crypto Stocks Show Why They’re Among the Riskiest of Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto curious stock investors are taking little comfort in the rebound in the shares of companies linked to the digital-asset world in the past week, with the sector underperforming just about every other risky corner of the financial markets this year by a wide margin. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia I

  • Russia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia defaulted on its external sovereign bonds for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing

  • Are Markets Right To Dismiss Russia's Default?

    Russia defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century, a technical breach brought about by historic sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s war-making machine. Equity indexes turned lower in afternoon trade following last week’s big rally but have basically shrugged off this development. Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, joins Real Vison’s Andreas Steno Larsen to talk about broader implications of Russia’s default on the global bond and energy markets. Boockvar and Larsen also discuss recent economic data and when we might expect to start seeing negative monthly prints in key indicators such as durable goods orders and retail sales. We also hear from Francis Gannon about why it may take a while for a market bottom to form. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3yns8V6. Watch the full interview featuring Francis Gannon here: ttps://rvtv.io/3QUWOnV.