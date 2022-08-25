Donkey Milk Market to grow by USD 16.08 Mn in 2026, Superior nutritional value and health benefits of donkey milk to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Donkey Milk Market by Application (Cosmetics and personal care and Food and beverages) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) from Technavio, the market size is expected to grow by USD 16.08 million. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Asinus Atlanticus SA, Dolphin IBA, Donna Tina Co., Eurolactis Italia Srl, Golden Donkeys Farm, Hellenic Asinus Farms, Stephenson Group Ltd., The Donkey Dairy Pty Ltd., and The White Sea and Baltic Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
The superior nutritional value and health benefits of donkey milk, increasing consumption by people with cow milk protein allergies, and rising demand to procure cost-effective cosmetics and personal care products will offer immense growth opportunities. The availability of substitutes such as camel, goat, bovine milk, and even plant-based milk is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this donkey milk market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Donkey Milk Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Donkey Milk Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The donkey milk market report covers the following areas:
Donkey Milk Market Size
Donkey Milk Market Trends
Donkey Milk Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for sugar-free and organic donkey milk products as one of the prime reasons driving the Donkey Milk Market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Donkey Milk Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist donkey milk market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the donkey milk market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the donkey milk market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of donkey milk market vendors
Grab access to the donkey milk market sample report outlook for effective decision-making. Download Free Sample Report.
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 16.08 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
11.2
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, South Africa, Italy, UK, and Portugal
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Asinus Atlanticus SA, Dolphin IBA, Donna Tina Co., Eurolactis Italia Srl, Golden Donkeys Farm, Hellenic Asinus Farms, Stephenson Group Ltd., The Donkey Dairy Pty Ltd., and The White Sea and Baltic Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
