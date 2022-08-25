U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Donkey Milk Market to grow by USD 16.08 Mn in 2026, Superior nutritional value and health benefits of donkey milk to boost market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Donkey Milk Market by Application (Cosmetics and personal care and Food and beverages) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) from Technavio, the market size is expected to grow by USD 16.08 million. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Latest market research report titled Donkey Milk Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the Europe market?

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Asinus Atlanticus SA, Dolphin IBA, Donna Tina Co., Eurolactis Italia Srl, Golden Donkeys Farm, Hellenic Asinus Farms, Stephenson Group Ltd., The Donkey Dairy Pty Ltd., and The White Sea and Baltic Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The superior nutritional value and health benefits of donkey milk, increasing consumption by people with cow milk protein allergies, and rising demand to procure cost-effective cosmetics and personal care products will offer immense growth opportunities. The availability of substitutes such as camel, goat, bovine milk, and even plant-based milk is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this donkey milk market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Donkey Milk Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Donkey Milk Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The donkey milk market report covers the following areas:

  • Donkey Milk Market Size

  • Donkey Milk Market Trends

  • Donkey Milk Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for sugar-free and organic donkey milk products as one of the prime reasons driving the Donkey Milk Market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Donkey Milk Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist donkey milk market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the donkey milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the donkey milk market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of donkey milk market vendors

Grab access to the donkey milk market sample report outlook for effective decision-making. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Truffle Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The truffle chocolate market share is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%.

Vegan Cheese Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vegan cheese market share is expected to increase by USD 1.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%.

Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal feed vitamin market share is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%.

Donkey Milk Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 16.08 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

11.2

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, South Africa, Italy, UK, and Portugal

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asinus Atlanticus SA, Dolphin IBA, Donna Tina Co., Eurolactis Italia Srl, Golden Donkeys Farm, Hellenic Asinus Farms, Stephenson Group Ltd., The Donkey Dairy Pty Ltd., and The White Sea and Baltic Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Portugal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asinus Atlanticus SA

  • 10.4 Dolphin IBA

  • 10.5 Donna Tina Co.

  • 10.6 Eurolactis Italia Srl

  • 10.7 Golden Donkeys Farm

  • 10.8 Hellenic Asinus Farms

  • 10.9 Stephenson Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 The Donkey Dairy Pty Ltd.

  • 10.11 The White Sea and Baltic Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

