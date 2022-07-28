Donlin Gold Reports Excellent Initial 2022 Drill Program Results
Yielding Encouraging Assays With More High-Grade Gold Intercepts Coupled With Important Grade Continuity
FIGURE 1 Drill Hole Collar Locations
FIGURE 2 Longitudinal Section View of the ACMA and Lewis Deposits
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50/50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report the initial assay results for the 2022 drill program.
The drill program is progressing ahead of schedule with 26,800 meters of the originally planned 34,000-meter drill program completed to date, and assay results received from approximately 9,870 meters of drilling. The results support the recent modelling concepts, and strategic mine planning work.
The site crew (150 employees, contractors, and student interns), a majority of which are local hires representing 24 Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) communities in Alaska, are working on a two-week rotation schedule and continue to advance project activities at a good pace.
With the largest budget in more than a decade, the owners are advancing the Donlin Gold project up the value chain and are working toward a feasibility study decision, subject to Donlin Gold LLC Board approval.
A workshop with Barrick and NOVAGOLD will take place in September at the Donlin Gold project in Alaska to review the work completed to date and lay the path forward.
Statements by the Owners
Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said, “as expected, the drill program for 2022 continues to enhance our understanding of the ore bodies that make up the Donlin project. Also encouraging is that this year’s drilling campaign is ahead of schedule and results so far support the most recent modelling concepts as we focus on moving the project toward a feasibility study decision. I look forward to the Donlin Gold workshop in Alaska in September to advance these efforts.”
Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO, said, “The 2022 drill program has been extremely exciting, not to mention rewarding. With the latest set of assays, we continue to enjoy some of the best gold intercepts in the mining industry. The outstanding results reported today, such as the high-grade at ACMA and the deep exploration work, further substantiate Donlin Gold’s potential, and the recent modelling concepts, in support of the strategic mine planning work and the engineering studies. We have significantly de-risked Donlin Gold over many years, taking it up the value chain so as to improve and enhance the value of the project for all our stakeholders. This progress is demonstrated through our commitment and dedication to building trust and transparency with our Alaska Native Corporation partners, Calista Corporation and The Kuskokwim Corporation, with whom we have created a model for responsible mining development.”
Dan Graham, General Manager of Donlin Gold added, “Donlin Gold’s top priorities continue to be the health and safety of our people following the best practices in environmental stewardship for the benefit of the people of Alaska. We could not be more pleased with the work of our 2022 Donlin Gold site crew. While exceeding productivity rates and running ahead of schedule, the overall morale of employees has been high and our safety record has remained strong. Moreover, we are most gratified to report that, during the program, the majority of our 150 employees and contractors were local hires from 24 Y-K communities in Alaska.”
Delivering Results
The prime focus of our activities this year is to undertake a 34,000-meter drill program with tight-spaced grid drilling as well as in-pit and ex-pit exploration; and to input the results from this drilling into the geologic modelling and interpretation work that is being used for updated resource models. In June, the Donlin Gold LLC Board approved an additional 43 drill holes and 8,380 meters to infill one of the 20-meter grids to 10-meter spacing. In addition to the engineering studies underway to support the mining schedules and life of mine business plans, this program will enable us to proceed with the preparation of an updated feasibility study, subject to a formal decision by the Donlin Gold LLC Board.
Following the excellent results of 2021, we are encouraged by the expanded drill program for 2022, with drilling also focused on upside prospects in the ACMA and Lewis pits where drilling so far has been limited. The new assays we received have thus far yielded some outstanding intercepts, with the five top intervals released today being:
DC22-2040 intersected 52.27 m grading 14.63 g/t gold starting at 232.95 m drilled depth, including sub intervals of 13.94 m grading 33.95 g/t gold starting at 232.95 m drilled depth and 16.45 m grading 13.50 g/t gold starting at 257.18 m drilled depth;
DC22-2040 intersected 18.65 m grading 10.78 g/t gold starting at 197.60 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 7.68 m grading 19.69 g/t gold starting at 199.35 m drilled depth;
DC22-2056 intersected 73.98 m grading 4.21 g/t gold starting at 99.82 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 6.16 m grading 18.20 g/t gold starting at 109.12 m drilled depth;
DC22-2063 intersected 12.10 m grading 22.15 g/t gold starting at 130.04 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 5.43 m grading 47.17 g/t starting 135.48 m drilled depth; and
DC22-2067 intersected 44.58 m grading 4.50 g/t gold starting at 464.06 m drilled depth, including sub intervals of 3.11 m grading 10.79 g/t gold starting at 464.06 m drilled depth and 6.35 m grading 10.26 g/t gold starting at 496.00 m drilled depth.
Drill-hole collar locations and five of the top intervals are shown in Figure 1.
Drill-hole orientations, depths and significant intervals are shown in Tables 1 and 2, respectively, in the Appendix at the end of this release.
DC22-2063 interval is subparallel to a mineralized fault zone and mineralized dyke.
DC22-2067 interval is subparallel to a mineralized fault zone.
The team of 150 people at Donlin Gold are advancing drilling activities at a fine pace, with the drilling expected to wrap-up in the fall. The health and safety of our workforce is a priority. Donlin Gold has implemented strict safety protocols, while COVID-19 mitigation measures remain in place to ensure that the staff rotations in and out of the camp are conducted in both an efficient and safe manner.
Donlin Gold 2022 Project Budget
The 2022 budget for Donlin Gold LLC (on a 100% basis) is set at $60 million, split equally between the two owners. The focus is to refresh geologic modelling and interpretation work for an updated resource model as well as engineering activities to inform an updated feasibility study decision. Approximately 34,000 meters of in-pit and below-pit drilling was planned under the original scope, in addition to fieldwork, for the Alaska Dam Safety Certifications, environmental studies, and external affairs efforts. An additional $4.8 million (100% basis) was approved by the Donlin Gold LLC Board for the additional 8,380 drill meter workplan.
The owners will continue to advance the Donlin Gold project as they have done for many years in a financially disciplined manner with a clear focus on a strong safety culture, engineering excellence, environmental stewardship, and active community engagement.
About Donlin Gold
The Donlin Gold project is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the United States. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than 5% of Donlin Gold’s land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.
Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins our approach and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is structured. An important factor that distinguishes Donlin Gold from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights and some surface land rights, and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), a collection of 10 village corporations, which owns the majority of surface land rights. Donlin Gold is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. The life-of-mine agreements include a revenue-sharing structure established in the context of the ANCSA, which resolved Alaska Native land claims and allotted some 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development in the Y-K region is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of Donlin Gold’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development of the project for the benefit of all stakeholders.
FIGURE 1 Drill Hole Collar Locations
Depicted grid system is based on NAD83 UTM zone 4N coordinates. Longitudinal Section View orientation below taken at A – A’ orientation depicted above.
FIGURE 2 Longitudinal Section View of the ACMA and Lewis Deposits
QA/QC Procedures
The QA/QC procedures for the 2022 Donlin Gold project drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 94% core recovery has been achieved during the 2022 drill program. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. Samples were primarily collected on one- to two-meter lengths. Sampled half-core was crushed in Bureau Veritas’ Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska sample preparation facilities. Crushed samples were sent to Bureau Veritas’ lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for pulverizing and gold assays and pulverized splits to an ALS Limited lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analysis. Quality control samples were inserted (standards at 5% of primary samples, blanks at 5% of primary samples and duplicates at 2.5% of primary samples) into each batch of samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. Out of bounds quality control samples were handled with appropriate reruns and investigations. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.
Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by Boart Longyear drill operators, and collar surveys were completed by Donlin Gold staff under the supervision of Professional Licensed Surveyors from Brice Engineering LLC.
Each of Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.
Scientific and Technical Information
In mid-2021, NOVAGOLD engaged Wood Canada Limited (“Wood”) to update the Second Updated Feasibility Study on Donlin Gold completed in 2011 (the “2011 Technical Report”). This update resulted in a report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the “2021 Technical Report”). In 2021, NOVAGOLD also engaged Wood to prepare a Donlin Gold technical report summary in accordance with Subpart 229.1300 of Regulation S-K – Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations (“S-K 1300”) as of November 30, 2021. The resulting report is titled “S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” (“S-K 1300 Report”), current as of November 30, 2021. Wood incorporated 2020 costs and new gold price guidance to meet the NOVAGOLD’s reporting requirements. The resultant 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report showed no material change to the previously reported mineral resources or mineral reserves.
NOVAGOLD is a registrant with the SEC and is reporting its Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with S-K 1300 as of November 30, 2021. While the S-K 1300 rules are similar to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) rules in Canada, they are not identical and therefore two reports have been produced for the Donlin Gold project.
Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report. Henry Kim, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, Wood Canada Limited; Mike Woloschuk, P.Eng., VP Global Business Development & Consulting, Wood Group USA, Inc.; and Kirk Hanson, MBA, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, Wood Group USA, Inc. are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the 2021 Technical Report, and each is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). Wood prepared the S-K 1300 Report.
Paul Chilson, P.E., who is the Manager of Mine Engineering for NOVAGOLD and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2021 and 2022 Donlin Gold project drill programs, the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling programs, he has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.
Octavia Bath, P.Geo., who is a Barrick Mineral Resource Manager and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.
APPENDIX
TABLE 1
Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths
HOLE
Azimuth (°)
Inclination (°)
Depth (m)
DC22-2033
331
61
254.51
DC22-2034
331
62
287.43
DC22-2035
238
45
877.52
DC22-2036
328
59
245.06
DC22-2037
335
59
289.86
DC22-2038
331
61
248.72
DC22-2039
331
56
289.26
DC22-2040
333
60
309.37
DC22-2041
331
61
261.82
DC22-2042
336
58
264.57
DC22-2043
329
60
230.12
DC22-2044
331
59
288.34
DC22-2045
331
60
224.94
DC22-2046
333
60
239.57
DC22-2047
331
59
230.12
DC22-2048
331
61
166.73
DC22-2049
331
61
145.24
DC22-2050
333
59
219.46
DC22-2051
242
52
851.61
DC22-2052
335
61
139.90
DC22-2053
334
59
292.91
DC22-2054
334
60
188.37
DC22-2055
335
62
215.19
DC22-2056
334
60
184.40
DC22-2057
335
59
244.45
DC22-2058
332
61
196.90
DC22-2059
339
60
234.85
DC22-2060
330
59
157.28
DC22-2061
331
59
247.80
DC22-2062
332
60
239.88
DC22-2063
334
58
300.38
DC22-2064
334
58
230.12
DC22-2065
332
59
225.55
DC22-2066
334
59
225.55
DC22-2067
246
52
777.54
DC22-2068
333
62
240.18
DC22-2069
333
61
260.60
DC22-2070
332
60
240.79
DC22-2071
330
61
225.55
DC22-2072
333
59
223.88
DC22-2073
330
61
233.17
DC22-2074
332
61
240.03
DC22-2075
330
59
233.78
DC22-2076
333
60
227.99
DC22-2077
330
61
211.68
DC22-2078
333
59
230.12
DC22-2079
334
61
235.00
DC22-2080
332
58
256.34
DC22-2081
332
59
239.88
DC22-2082
245
54
789.43
DC22-2083
328
64
220.07
DC22-2084
335
62
209.09
DC22-2085
334
57
249.94
DC22-2086
334
58
210.31
DC22-2087
332
56
220.37
DC22-2088
334
59
219.46
DC22-2089
332
59
243.84
DC22-2090
330
58
220.07
DC22-2091
334
60
260.30
DC22-2092
333
59
225.55
DC22-2093
334
59
235.00
DC22-2094
327
63
915.10
DC22-2095
335
58
199.95
DC22-2096
332
60
275.84
DC22-2097
256
70
483.11
DC22-2098
337
58
199.95
DC22-2099
333
58
227.38
DC22-2100
334
57
216.56
DC22-2101
311
64
522.43
DC22-2102
331
60
227.08
DC22-2103
330
61
291.08
DC22-2104
330
60
239.57
DC22-2105
336
59
275.84
DC22-2106
324
62
920.95
DC22-2107
334
60
265.18
DC22-2108
294
67
557.78
DC22-2109
334
62
303.28
DC22-2110
331
61
289.56
DC22-2111
332
61
245.36
DC22-2113
334
63
259.99
DC22-2114
334
61
256.95
DC22-2115
334
60
311.05
* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.
TABLE 2
2021 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals
Hole ID
Area
From
To
Length
Au Grade (g/t)
DC22-2033
ACMA
33.04
36.50
3.46
1.24
DC22-2033
42.17
50.01
7.84
2.79
DC22-2033
105.65
126.32
20.67
2.76
DC22-2033
172.08
176.43
4.35
1.03
DC22-2033
185.79
189.64
3.85
1.87
DC22-2033
TOTAL
40.17
2.36
DC22-2034
ACMA
44.35
48.16
3.81
1.78
DC22-2034
116.29
129.32
13.03
6.40
including
121.31
127.97
6.66
10.51
DC22-2034
140.80
145.80
5.00
10.39
DC22-2034
208.38
220.88
12.50
2.18
DC22-2034
TOTAL
34.34
4.93
DC22-2035
ACMA
433.53
440.95
7.42
6.30
DC22-2035
651.24
682.65
31.41
3.81
DC22-2035
751.88
756.10
4.22
8.15
DC22-2035
TOTAL
43.05
4.67
DC22-2036
ACMA
137.33
144.48
7.15
3.39
DC22-2036
152.57
159.29
6.72
2.94
DC22-2036
TOTAL
13.87
3.17
DC22-2037
ACMA
109.24
119.58
10.34
3.07
DC22-2037
TOTAL
10.34
3.07
DC22-2038
ACMA
114.50
126.63
12.13
3.24
DC22-2038
185.16
190.15
4.99
4.90
DC22-2038
TOTAL
17.12
3.72
DC22-2039
ACMA
122.46
126.13
3.67
3.46
DC22-2039
TOTAL
3.67
3.46
DC22-2040
ACMA
97.26
105.21
7.95
2.77
DC22-2040
114.45
122.41
7.96
1.50
DC22-2040
139.25
154.84
15.59
3.64
DC22-2040
197.60
216.25
18.65
10.78
including
199.35
207.03
7.68
19.69
DC22-2040
232.95
285.22
52.27
14.63
including
232.95
246.89
13.94
33.95
including
257.18
273.63
16.45
13.50
DC22-2040
TOTAL
102.42
10.31
DC22-2041
ACMA
75.03
81.99
6.96
4.60
DC22-2041
86.43
101.36
14.93
1.82
DC22-2041
105.74
113.42
7.68
4.43
DC22-2041
174.29
187.45
13.16
7.47
DC22-2041
TOTAL
42.73
4.48
DC22-2042
ACMA
19.80
34.44
14.64
3.09
DC22-2042
95.10
102.28
7.18
3.71
DC22-2042
152.80
162.62
9.82
2.93
DC22-2042
168.21
187.81
19.60
4.06
DC22-2042
196.04
205.46
9.42
5.22
DC22-2042
TOTAL
60.66
3.78
DC22-2043
ACMA
49.61
58.38
8.77
7.23
DC22-2043
144.97
168.48
23.51
6.20
DC22-2043
TOTAL
32.28
6.48
DC22-2044
ACMA
26.21
30.14
3.93
2.78
DC22-2044
157.31
166.42
9.11
3.62
DC22-2044
171.95
176.69
4.74
4.55
DC22-2044
TOTAL
17.78
3.69
DC22-2045
ACMA
12.53
18.23
5.70
3.95
DC22-2045
41.42
58.40
16.98
1.56
DC22-2045
63.84
73.05
9.21
2.40
DC22-2045
128.03
133.50
5.47
3.18
DC22-2045
138.75
146.20
7.45
1.74
DC22-2045
158.22
170.45
12.23
1.93
DC22-2045
205.38
213.77
8.39
1.92
DC22-2045
TOTAL
65.43
2.16
DC22-2046
ACMA
24.38
32.42
8.04
5.25
DC22-2046
109.52
135.25
25.73
5.22
DC22-2046
176.88
194.04
17.16
3.48
DC22-2046
207.43
212.14
4.71
1.32
DC22-2046
220.58
223.77
3.19
1.02
DC22-2046
TOTAL
58.83
4.18
DC22-2047
ACMA
37.19
47.66
10.47
2.37
DC22-2047
135.33
140.13
4.80
9.08
including
136.37
140.13
3.76
11.06
DC22-2047
151.83
176.24
24.41
3.76
DC22-2047
TOTAL
39.68
4.04
DC22-2048
ACMA
6.44
10.48
4.04
5.16
DC22-2048
23.77
30.48
6.71
7.43
DC22-2048
36.88
43.61
6.73
3.48
DC22-2048
94.64
106.83
12.19
3.11
DC22-2048
111.17
143.61
32.44
1.18
DC22-2048
TOTAL
62.11
2.74
DC22-2049
ACMA
10.97
16.20
5.23
6.51
DC22-2049
95.70
112.44
16.74
2.76
DC22-2049
TOTAL
21.97
3.65
DC22-2050
ACMA
38.40
42.93
4.53
1.22
DC22-2050
98.40
123.70
25.30
2.82
DC22-2050
137.98
162.88
24.90
2.74
DC22-2050
TOTAL
54.73
2.65
DC22-2051
ACMA
69.70
80.01
10.31
1.27
DC22-2051
119.52
126.19
6.67
1.72
DC22-2051
343.75
356.05
12.30
3.24
DC22-2051
437.45
474.88
37.43
2.35
DC22-2051
533.86
565.30
31.44
4.63
including
545.90
550.40
4.50
11.45
DC22-2051
693.27
708.65
15.38
6.81
including
698.89
703.53
4.64
16.59
DC22-2051
746.67
767.93
21.26
3.74
DC22-2051
TOTAL
134.79
3.58
DC22-2052
ACMA
6.36
17.07
10.71
2.43
DC22-2052
100.72
104.92
4.20
1.93
DC22-2052
TOTAL
14.91
2.29
DC22-2053
ACMA
39.82
43.55
3.73
2.24
DC22-2053
50.55
59.82
9.27
2.09
DC22-2053
169.41
172.63
3.22
3.72
DC22-2053
286.82
290.15
3.33
2.57
DC22-2053
TOTAL
19.55
2.47
DC22-2054
ACMA
10.05
13.42
3.37
3.44
DC22-2054
108.52
148.31
39.79
3.37
DC22-2054
152.89
179.89
27.00
2.70
DC22-2054
TOTAL
70.16
3.11
DC22-2055
ACMA
12.19
35.77
23.58
2.36
DC22-2055
115.85
124.30
8.45
5.11
DC22-2055
131.99
152.88
20.89
4.12
DC22-2055
181.66
187.45
5.79
2.03
DC22-2055
TOTAL
58.71
3.35
DC22-2056
ACMA
2.44
13.33
10.89
17.55
including
7.01
11.13
4.12
44.11
DC22-2056
83.31
86.37
3.06
8.51
DC22-2056
99.82
173.80
73.98
4.21
including
109.12
115.28
6.16
18.20
DC22-2056
TOTAL
87.93
6.02
DC22-2057
ACMA
10.97
21.25
10.28
2.59
DC22-2057
40.56
48.17
7.61
1.97
DC22-2057
52.57
60.64
8.07
1.05
DC22-2057
118.89
123.88
4.99
2.23
DC22-2057
135.23
142.04
6.81
6.04
DC22-2057
147.74
160.25
12.51
3.91
DC22-2057
166.47
173.36
6.89
2.48
DC22-2057
186.43
194.98
8.55
4.04
DC22-2057
TOTAL
65.71
3.09
DC22-2058
ACMA
5.18
14.02
8.84
2.81
DC22-2058
21.46
33.01
11.55
3.50
DC22-2058
112.19
118.57
6.38
3.84
DC22-2058
124.23
138.62
14.39
8.18
including
130.24
136.99
6.75
15.15
DC22-2058
151.79
172.17
20.38
2.83
DC22-2058
TOTAL
61.54
4.31
DC22-2059
Divide
57.65
76.04
18.39
3.64
DC22-2059
81.48
86.56
5.08
1.01
DC22-2059
95.38
109.70
14.32
2.75
DC22-2059
118.26
122.22
3.96
2.94
DC22-2059
TOTAL
41.75
2.95
DC22-2060
ACMA
10.02
16.48
6.46
7.99
DC22-2060
116.69
121.75
5.06
2.26
DC22-2060
TOTAL
11.52
5.47
DC22-2061
Divide
22.80
25.91
3.11
2.36
DC22-2061
32.72
41.90
9.18
2.10
DC22-2061
55.87
66.97
11.10
2.59
DC22-2061
73.76
81.30
7.54
1.80
DC22-2061
91.09
129.15
38.06
3.08
DC22-2061
172.94
176.31
3.37
2.49
DC22-2061
186.10
196.08
9.98
2.51
DC22-2061
TOTAL
82.34
2.67
DC22-2062
Divide
54.25
87.49
33.24
1.02
DC22-2062
110.99
115.21
4.22
4.76
DC22-2062
126.31
132.65
6.34
9.68
DC22-2062
147.06
197.82
50.76
3.28
DC22-2062
TOTAL
94.56
2.98
DC22-2063
Divide
9.14
15.75
6.61
1.32
DC22-2063
61.13
75.81
14.68
3.12
DC22-2063
130.04
142.14
12.10
22.15
including
135.48
140.91
5.43
47.17
DC22-2063
TOTAL
33.39
9.66
DC22-2067
ACMA
83.17
92.99
9.82
1.43
DC22-2067
123.01
130.91
7.90
2.41
DC22-2067
145.78
160.87
15.09
5.49
DC22-2067
251.68
260.64
8.96
1.05
DC22-2067
273.14
288.11
14.97
1.94
DC22-2067
416.80
434.50
17.70
4.26
DC22-2067
464.06
508.64
44.58
4.50
including
464.06
467.17
3.11
10.79
including
496.00
502.35
6.35
10.26
DC22-2067
582.22
592.53
10.31
2.82
DC22-2067
614.40
626.58
12.18
1.16
DC22-2067
644.08
652.25
8.17
1.79
DC22-2067
724.00
730.65
6.65
1.05
DC22-2067
TOTAL
156.33
3.17
DC22-2082
ACMA
20.56
47.61
27.05
2.53
DC22-2082
60.07
68.99
8.92
2.26
DC22-2082
88.83
94.25
5.42
2.23
DC22-2082
130.34
136.86
6.52
3.71
DC22-2082
400.20
407.52
7.32
2.67
DC22-2082
423.91
427.27
3.36
7.32
DC22-2082
555.07
564.83
9.76
7.75
DC22-2082
568.85
583.94
15.09
3.35
DC22-2082
632.16
641.42
9.26
2.85
DC22-2082
660.08
668.73
8.65
2.19
DC22-2082
684.64
701.30
16.66
4.29
DC22-2082
718.02
724.88
6.86
5.77
DC22-2082
TOTAL
124.87
3.62
Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization. Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Assays from DC22-2033, DC-22-2034, DC22-2036 through DC22-2050, DC22-2052 through DC22-2058, and DC22-2060 represent holes from the 20-meter spaced West ACMA grid drilling and DC22-2059, DC22-2061 through DC22-2066, DC22-2068 through DC22-2081, DC22-2083 through DC22-2088, DC22-2090, DC22-2092, and DC22-2093 represent holes from the Divide 20-meter spaced grid drilling. DC22-2063 interval is subparallel to the mineralized fault zone and mineralized dyke. DC22-2067 interval is subparallel to a mineralized fault zone. Any drill intervals not depicted in this table did not meet the significant interval criteria. Assay data are not yet available from 122.79 m to 234.85 m in DC22-2059, 150.82 m to 300.38 m in DC22-2063, and all of holes DC22-2064 through DC22-2066, DC22-2068 through DC22-2081, and DC22-2083 through DC22-2115.
1 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report (both as defined herein). Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 4 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 267 Mt of Indicated Resources inclusive of Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 50% ownership interest in Donlin Gold LLC. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t, of which approximately 0.5 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 35 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Donlin Gold possesses Proven Reserves of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.32 g/t and Probable Reserves of approximately 497 Mt grading 2.08 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which approximately 4 Mt of Proven Reserves and approximately 249 Mt of Probable Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Reserves and Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.
