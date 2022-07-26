U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Donna Riley Bebb Joins Thoma Bravo as Head of ESG

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that Donna Riley Bebb has joined the firm as Head of ESG, a newly created role that builds upon Thoma Bravo's long-standing commitment to environmental, social and governance efforts.

(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo)
(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo)

Bebb will be responsible for leading Thoma Bravo's enterprise-wide ESG strategy. She will focus on enhancing Thoma Bravo's existing ESG initiatives by building an ESG function and framework that is integrated across the firm and shapes its engagement with key stakeholders. She will also work with investment teams to assess ESG risk and opportunities throughout the investment cycle and will serve as a strategic advisor to portfolio companies on the implementation of best practices.

"Donna is a highly regarded ESG expert, and we are thrilled that she will be leading this important function at Thoma Bravo," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Our firm has long championed diversity of thought and background, promoted inclusion and partnership, and celebrated entrepreneurship and innovation. The addition of Donna to our team reflects Thoma Bravo's ongoing commitment to ESG and the powerful role it plays in driving long-term value creation."

"I'm excited to join this talented team to help further elevate Thoma Bravo's ESG strategy," said Donna Riley Bebb. "As the investment community continues to embrace the core tenants of ESG, Thoma Bravo has a significant opportunity to be a leader in this increasingly important space. I look forward to working closely with the entire Thoma Bravo team, as well as with our portfolio companies, to drive positive impact for all stakeholders as they seek to manage risk and capture opportunities across an ever-evolving ESG landscape."

Bebb joins Thoma Bravo from Google, where she served as the Head of Global Credit and ESG for nearly five years. In that role, Bebb oversaw $56 billion of corporate cash and designed an investment grade ESG portfolio strategy to lower risks and enhance returns in alignment with Google's mission and values. Prior to Google, Bebb spent three years as a Research Fellow focused on ESG innovation for the Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance at Stanford University. She spent the beginning of her career at various corporate and investment firms in credit and financial roles. Bebb earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University after graduating summa cum laude from Temple University with a BA in risk management.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

Donna Riley Bebb
Donna Riley Bebb
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donna-riley-bebb-joins-thoma-bravo-as-head-of-esg-301592890.html

SOURCE Thoma Bravo

