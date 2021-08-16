U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.75
    -16.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,282.00
    -138.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.25
    -57.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.70
    -13.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.03
    -1.41 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.21
    +1.62 (+10.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    -0.1900 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,347.56
    +1,351.63 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.34
    +74.85 (+6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.46
    -88.25 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Donna Sims Wilson Appointed to FuelCell Energy’s Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FuelCell Energy, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • 37+ Years of Experience as a Leader in investment banking, finance, asset management and business development

  • Proven track record of executing on business extension and commercialization of new products and ideas

  • Extensive governance experience, including with the Export Import Bank of the United States and the Fannie Mae Advisory Council

  • Strong advocate of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy— today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Donna Sims Wilson to serve as a new independent director, effective August 13, 2021. Ms. Sims Wilson is currently Chief Operating Officer of Kah Capital Management, an alternative asset management firm, where she serves on the Management Committee, the Investment and Risk Management Committee, and is Chairman of the Valuation Committee. Donna is an advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and she helps businesses break down demographic, social and geographic barriers to achieve expanded levels of success. Additionally, Donna brings extensive corporate governance experience through her international corporate board service, leadership positions with numerous not for profit boards and working closely with institutional investors and analysts.

Previously, Donna co-founded the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP) Africa Financial Summit in 2015. With subsequent funding from USAID, Mobilizing Institutional Investors to Develop Africa’s Infrastructure (MiDA) was born and has since executed over $1 billion in African infrastructure investments from U.S. institutions. Donna’s leadership in ideating and launching these successful endeavors served as a precursor to her participation in leading a delegation of U.S. pension funds and foundations to the 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit to educate global institutional investors on how to generate safe, risk-adjusted returns by investing in African infrastructure. Donna also previously served as Chair for the Export Import Bank of the United States on the Sub-Saharan African Advisory Board.

Donna is a frequent speaker at financial service industry events, has testified before the U.S. Congress on laws relating to diversity, and has appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box and C-SPAN discussing issues of diversity, equity and how diverse populations are faring in the economic recovery. She was named One of the Most Powerful Women in Business by Black Enterprise Magazine and received NASP’s coveted Joyce Johnson Award in 2010.

Donna received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Yale University.

Ms. Sims Wilson’s appointment expands the Board to seven directors, six of whom are independent. She will be a member of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance and Audit and Finance Committees.

“Donna will add breadth to the Board’s strategic and oversight roles in multiple areas that are essential as we move FuelCell Energy forward, including new product commercial launches, navigating anticipated further global business expansion, and leadership in our ESG efforts overall,” said James England, Chairman of the Board.

“Donna brings more than three and a half decades of financial industry experience, an essential aspect to FuelCell Energy’s business model,” said Jason Few, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of FuelCell Energy. “Donna has a proven track record of growing firms through the launch of business extensions, new products, and mergers and acquisitions. These experiences, along with her extensive history with international markets, working with legislators around the world, and securing financing through the EXIM Bank and the USTDA among others, make Donna a tremendous addition to FuelCell Energy.”

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Treatment, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy, Inc.
ir@fce.com
203.205.2491

Source: FuelCell Energy


Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Earnings Update: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ), which a week ago released some...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Palantir Profitable at Present, but Future Feels Flimsy

    One would think that companies that specialize in data analytics and optimization could make appropriate decisions to satiate their shareholders. A firm with intelligent and novel software, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), has yet to see its share price break out of its sideways trading pattern, even after reporting better-than-expected earnings results last week. The firm serves several of the world’s largest companies, governmental institutions, and banks, but it can’t seem to serve itself.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On China Data, Tesla Autopilot Probe, Nvidia, DocuSign Near Buys In Choppy Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures fell on China economic data. Watch Nvidia and DocuSign in a choppy market rally. The U.S. is probing Tesla Autopilot

  • Galaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • 3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Popular Robinhood stocks and dividends might seem to go together like orange juice and toothpaste. Robinhood investors tend to like growth stocks that don't pay dividends and might never do so. Here are three popular Robinhood dividend stocks you can buy right now.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Gold Stalls as UBS Tells Buyers ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped after finishing strongly last week, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.Bullion had been clawing back some ground over the past week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent prices tumbling on bets the Federal Reserve may start paring back massive monetary stimulus soon. This week, investors will parse through a speech by Chair Jerome Powell, as well as

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Forecasts

    Shareholders in Agenus Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGEN ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc