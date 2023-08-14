Donor milk distribution center opens in Fort Collins for when mom's milk is unavailable

Lark & Bloom provides bottled human milk for infants when a parent's milk is not available.

At birth, Diane Christensen's infant daughter Lennon was unable to effectively breast feed, so the hospital bottle fed Lennon with breast milk supplied by a donor.

When they were getting ready to go home, Christensen said they were trying to figure out how to use donor milk at home. She didn't want to introduce Lennon to formula quite yet, but wasn't able to produce enough milk on her own.

The hospital gave her a list of potential donor milk banks and distribution centers. The only one in Fort Collins was Lark & Bloom, recently opened by Shannon Fabian.

As a certified lactation consultant Fabian saw the need to provide new parents greater local access to donor breast milk.

In May, she opened the first human donor milk distribution center in Fort Collins. The home-based business stores breast milk from the Mothers' Milk Bank in Denver and can deliver it to new parents seven days a week.

When Christensen called in June, Fabian had bottles to her within a couple hours. "I think she even delivered to my house one day in 30 minutes," Christensen said. "It was such a great option."

While mother's milk is considered the best source of nutrition for a baby, it isn't always an option or available in sufficient quantities, Fabian said. Rather than rely on powdered formula, many parents turn to human milk that has been donated and stored in milk banks, such as Mothers' Milk Bank, part of Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation.

A new mom has about a three-hour window after being discharged from the hospital before her infant needs to eat. A mom with low milk supply or who needs to supplement her supply needs access to milk more quickly than the time it would take to get the milk shipped or delivered from Denver, Fabian said. "They need access to it a little bit more immediately."

"I knew about Mothers' Milk Bank and that it was something people could have shipped to their house. But if it was a weekend they couldn't get access," she said. "The only option was formula."

Lennon stayed on donor milk for more than a month and has grown from 7 pounds, 6 ounces, to 12 pounds, Christensen said.

"Shannon made it so seamless and not stressful," she said. "As a new mom you have enough stress going on. Shannon was so warm; I felt like she really cared about us as a family."

Human milk has a "multitude of nutrients that are beneficial for babies," Fabian said. "Immunoglobulin (antibodies) is one of the most important aspects of human milk that is absent in other supplements."

Delivered milk is packed in dry ice en route from Denver to Lark & Bloom where Fabian stores it in a temperature-controlled deep freezer that is monitored daily.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity Mothers' Milk Bank has given me and the opportunity to highlight the incredible work they do and that Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation does as well" to support its efforts, she said.

A 4-ounce bottle of frozen pasteurized breast milk from the Mothers' Milk Bank costs $26.50.

Lark & Bloom also sells parts for breast pumps and eventually wants to stock more baby products, Fabian said.

Women interested in donating excess milk can visit milkbank.rmchildren.org to learn how to become a donor.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Donor milk distribution center opens in Fort Collins