Don't Buy Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Apollo Global Management's shares before the 19th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.72 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Apollo Global Management has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $62.51. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Apollo Global Management has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Apollo Global Management

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Apollo Global Management reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Apollo Global Management reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Apollo Global Management has delivered an average of 4.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Get our latest analysis on Apollo Global Management's balance sheet health here.

Final Takeaway

Has Apollo Global Management got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

So if you're still interested in Apollo Global Management despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that Apollo Global Management is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here