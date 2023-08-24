Don't Buy Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Aurizon Holdings' shares before the 28th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.15 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Aurizon Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of A$3.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Aurizon Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Aurizon Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 109% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Aurizon Holdings paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Aurizon Holdings to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Aurizon Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.7% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Aurizon Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 2.0% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Aurizon Holdings is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Aurizon Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Aurizon Holdings had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Aurizon Holdings don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, Aurizon Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

