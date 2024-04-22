Don't Buy Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Blackstone's shares before the 26th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.83 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.35 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Blackstone has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of US$118.40. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Blackstone's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Blackstone distributed an unsustainably high 118% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Blackstone, with earnings per share up 5.6% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Blackstone has delivered 9.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Blackstone for the upcoming dividend? Blackstone has been growing earnings per share at a reasonable rate, but over the last year its dividend was not well covered by earnings. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Blackstone and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Blackstone (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

