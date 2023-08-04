Don't Buy British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's shares before the 9th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.88 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad has a trailing yield of 8.6% on the current stock price of MYR10.2. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad paid out 95% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 57% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 11% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Worse, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. It's not that we think British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.