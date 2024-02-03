Don't Buy Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Brookline Bancorp's shares before the 8th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.135 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.54 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Brookline Bancorp has a trailing yield of 5.2% on the current share price of US$10.46. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Brookline Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Brookline Bancorp is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Brookline Bancorp's earnings are down 4.0% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Brookline Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.7% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Is Brookline Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Brookline Bancorp don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Brookline Bancorp you should be aware of.

