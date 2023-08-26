Don't Buy Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Carlton Investments' shares before the 31st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.60 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$1.09 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Carlton Investments has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current stock price of A$29. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Carlton Investments paid out more than half (71%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Carlton Investments's earnings are down 2.1% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Carlton Investments has delivered 1.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Carlton Investments? We're not overly enthused to see Carlton Investments's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Carlton Investments as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Be aware that Carlton Investments is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

