Don't Buy Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Channel Infrastructure NZ investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.049 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.084 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Channel Infrastructure NZ has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current share price of NZ$1.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Channel Infrastructure NZ has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Channel Infrastructure NZ distributed an unsustainably high 136% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Channel Infrastructure NZ paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

It's good to see that while Channel Infrastructure NZ's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Channel Infrastructure NZ's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 23% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Channel Infrastructure NZ also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Channel Infrastructure NZ has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.8% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Channel Infrastructure NZ? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (136%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. It's not that we think Channel Infrastructure NZ is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Channel Infrastructure NZ as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Channel Infrastructure NZ and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

