Don't Buy K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, K-Bro Linen investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, K-Bro Linen has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of CA$33.51. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether K-Bro Linen has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 202% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether K-Bro Linen generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (88%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while K-Bro Linen's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that K-Bro Linen's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the K-Bro Linen dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has K-Bro Linen got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The company has not generated any growth in earnings per share over the 10-year timeframe we measured. Plus, K-Bro Linen's paying out a high percentage of its earnings and more than half its cash flow. It's not that we think K-Bro Linen is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in K-Bro Linen and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for K-Bro Linen that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

