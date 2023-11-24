Don't Buy AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs (MUN:UOM) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs (MUN:UOM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' shares on or after the 29th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.10 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of €10.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs distributed an unsustainably high 130% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 34% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs's dividend payments per share have declined at 21% per year on average over the past six years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 130% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs.

Although, if you're still interested in AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

