Don't Buy Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Lii Hen Industries Bhd investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM00.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.061 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lii Hen Industries Bhd has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current stock price of RM01.00. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Lii Hen Industries Bhd paid out more than half (57%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 131% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Lii Hen Industries Bhd does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Lii Hen Industries Bhd's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Lii Hen Industries Bhd to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Lii Hen Industries Bhd's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Lii Hen Industries Bhd has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Lii Hen Industries Bhd worth buying for its dividend? Lii Hen Industries Bhd is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income yet an uncomfortably high 131% of its cash flow as dividends. What's more, earnings have barely grown. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Lii Hen Industries Bhd.

With that being said, if you're still considering Lii Hen Industries Bhd as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Be aware that Lii Hen Industries Bhd is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

