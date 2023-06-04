Don't Buy MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, MISC Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.07 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.33 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MISC Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.6% on its current stock price of MYR7.21. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. MISC Berhad paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 256% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how MISC Berhad intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

MISC Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to MISC Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that MISC Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. MISC Berhad has delivered 23% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years.

Final Takeaway

Has MISC Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? In addition to earnings being flat, MISC Berhad is paying out a reasonable percentage of its earnings as profits. However, the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in MISC Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MISC Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

