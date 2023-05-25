Don't Buy NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase NetLink NBN Trust's shares before the 30th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.026 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.052 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NetLink NBN Trust has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current stock price of SGD0.905. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. NetLink NBN Trust paid out 187% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 107% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given NetLink NBN Trust's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see NetLink NBN Trust's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years. It's not encouraging to see NetLink NBN Trust paying out basically all of its earnings and cashflow to shareholders. We're glad that earnings are growing rapidly, but we're wary of the company stretching itself financially.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, NetLink NBN Trust has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because NetLink NBN Trust is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is NetLink NBN Trust worth buying for its dividend? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how NetLink NBN Trust intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that being said, if you're still considering NetLink NBN Trust as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for NetLink NBN Trust that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

