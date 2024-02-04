Don't Buy Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's shares on or after the 8th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.0145 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.058 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current share price of UK£0.83. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. An unusually high payout ratio of 281% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's vaguely disappointing to see earnings per share declined -2.3% on last year.

We'd also point out that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is already paying out 281% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

