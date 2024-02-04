Don't Buy Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Papa John's International's shares before the 9th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Papa John's International has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of US$74.06. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Papa John's International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Papa John's International

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Papa John's International is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (67%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Papa John's International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Papa John's International's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.3% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Papa John's International has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has Papa John's International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Papa John's International's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Papa John's International.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Papa John's International don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Papa John's International you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.