Don't Buy PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase PETRONAS Gas Berhad's shares before the 6th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.72 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PETRONAS Gas Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of MYR16.56. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 86% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that PETRONAS Gas Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PETRONAS Gas Berhad has delivered 6.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Has PETRONAS Gas Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are flat, at least PETRONAS Gas Berhad has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. It's not that we think PETRONAS Gas Berhad is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering PETRONAS Gas Berhad as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Gas Berhad you should be aware of.

