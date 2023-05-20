Don't Buy PNE Industries Ltd (SGX:BDA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like PNE Industries Ltd (SGX:BDA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, PNE Industries investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.05 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PNE Industries has a trailing yield of 6.8% on the current share price of SGD0.735. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, PNE Industries paid out 326% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 83% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and PNE Industries fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. PNE Industries's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 34% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PNE Industries has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. PNE Industries is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is PNE Industries worth buying for its dividend? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Worse, PNE Industries's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of PNE Industries.

So if you're still interested in PNE Industries despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for PNE Industries (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

