Don't Buy PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase PZ Cussons' shares before the 2nd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.037 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.064 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PZ Cussons has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of £1.264. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. PZ Cussons is paying out an acceptable 74% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 63% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see PZ Cussons's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.0% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PZ Cussons has seen its dividend decline 0.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PZ Cussons? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least PZ Cussons's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with PZ Cussons. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for PZ Cussons that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

