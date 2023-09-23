Don't Buy Sailfish Royalty Corp. (CVE:FISH) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (CVE:FISH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Sailfish Royalty's shares on or after the 28th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.013 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.05 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sailfish Royalty has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of CA$1.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Sailfish Royalty has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Sailfish Royalty

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Sailfish Royalty paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Sailfish Royalty didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Sailfish Royalty paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Sailfish Royalty paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Sailfish Royalty was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Sailfish Royalty dividends are largely the same as they were two years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

We update our analysis on Sailfish Royalty every 24 hours, so you can always get the latest insights on its financial health, here.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Sailfish Royalty for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Sailfish Royalty and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Sailfish Royalty that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.