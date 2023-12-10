Don't Buy Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Scicom (MSC) Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.08 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Scicom (MSC) Berhad has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current share price of MYR1.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Scicom (MSC) Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Scicom (MSC) Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, Scicom (MSC) Berhad paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 74% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while Scicom (MSC) Berhad's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Scicom (MSC) Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Scicom (MSC) Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Scicom (MSC) Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The company has not generated any growth in earnings per share over the 10-year timeframe we measured. Additionally, Scicom (MSC) Berhad is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Scicom (MSC) Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Scicom (MSC) Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.