Don't Buy Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX:C6L) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX:C6L) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Singapore Airlines' shares on or after the 1st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.38 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Singapore Airlines stock has a trailing yield of around 5.0% on the current share price of SGD7.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Singapore Airlines paid out 107% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Singapore Airlines generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 4.0% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's good to see that while Singapore Airlines's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Singapore Airlines's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 18% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Singapore Airlines has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Singapore Airlines is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Singapore Airlines worth buying for its dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 107% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Singapore Airlines's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Singapore Airlines as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Singapore Airlines (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

