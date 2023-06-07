Don't Buy SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase SLP Resources Berhad's shares on or after the 12th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.055 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SLP Resources Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 6.1% on the current share price of MYR0.895. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year SLP Resources Berhad paid out 91% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 137% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

SLP Resources Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given SLP Resources Berhad's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that SLP Resources Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, SLP Resources Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has SLP Resources Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share flat, but SLP Resources Berhad is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Bottom line: SLP Resources Berhad has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in SLP Resources Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, SLP Resources Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

