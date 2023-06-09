Don't Buy UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, UOA Development Bhd investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.10 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, UOA Development Bhd has a trailing yield of approximately 5.9% on its current stock price of MYR1.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, UOA Development Bhd paid out 99% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 20% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's good to see that while UOA Development Bhd's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see UOA Development Bhd's earnings per share have dropped 20% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. UOA Development Bhd's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid UOA Development Bhd? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 99% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in UOA Development Bhd's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of UOA Development Bhd.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with UOA Development Bhd. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for UOA Development Bhd that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

