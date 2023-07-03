Don't Buy Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Verizon Communications' shares on or after the 7th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.65 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.61 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Verizon Communications has a trailing yield of approximately 7.0% on its current stock price of $37.19. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Verizon Communications has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Verizon Communications paid out more than half (51%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (84%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Verizon Communications's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Verizon Communications's 7.0% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Verizon Communications has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.4% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Verizon Communications? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Verizon Communications's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not that we think Verizon Communications is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Verizon Communications don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Verizon Communications and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

