Don't Buy VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities' shares before the 1st of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.014 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.055 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of £0.974. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities is paying out an acceptable 67% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. From this viewpoint, it's unfortunate that earnings per share have declined 5.8% over the last year.

We'd also point out that VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities worth buying for its dividend? We're not overly enthused to see VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities you should be aware of.

