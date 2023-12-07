Don't Buy YeboYethu (RF) Limited (JSE:YYLBEE) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like YeboYethu (RF) Limited (JSE:YYLBEE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase YeboYethu (RF)'s shares on or after the 12th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.92 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R1.83 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, YeboYethu (RF) has a trailing yield of approximately 6.1% on its current stock price of ZAR30. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether YeboYethu (RF)'s dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. YeboYethu (RF) reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. YeboYethu (RF) was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. YeboYethu (RF) has delivered 8.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past six years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid YeboYethu (RF)? It's hard to get past the idea of YeboYethu (RF) paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering YeboYethu (RF) as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for YeboYethu (RF) (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

