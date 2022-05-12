U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.71
    +1.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    -31.70 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.90 (-4.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    -0.0139 (-1.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3390
    -1.6090 (-1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,764.99
    -373.53 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.36
    +10.26 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Don't care for the clout? How to hide likes on Instagram

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

As more research comes to light about the link between social media use and negative mental health outcomes in teens, some tech companies have made an effort to mitigate their products’ negative impacts.

Last year, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced that it would allow Facebook and Instagram users to hide like and view counts on their own and other users’ posts.

Meta had been testing the feature since 2019 before a wider roll-out last year. Not every user has access to the feature yet. But for those who do, here is how to hide your likes on Instagram on the Android and iOS apps.

How to hide likes on your feed

  • Tap on the menu bar in the upper right-hand corner of your profile page and select “Settings.”

  • Go to “Privacy”

  • Select “Posts”

  • Toggle “Hide like and view counts” on or off.

How to hide likes on your own posts

In the last window before you publish a post, go to “Advanced settings” at the bottom. Here, you can toggle “Hide like and view counts for this post” on or off.

To turn on or off like counts for posts you’ve already published, go to the post and click on the three dots in the upper right-hand corner. You will have the option to “Hide Like Count.”

Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to hide likes on Instagram: A simple step-by-step guide

