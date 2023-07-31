'They don't care about you': This TikToker issues a blunt reality check for people consumed by their job — warning against working too hard for ungrateful companies. Is she right?

A TikTok user has issued a blunt reality check for people with no work-life balance: “They don’t care about you.”

In the same post, the TikToker, Taja, goes on: “I’m only going to say this once — don’t let your job consume your entire life.”

Taja’s video, which has been viewed nearly 250,000 times since June 23, adds to the vocal chorus of workers expressing their displeasure with how they’re treated in the workplace. Some see an imbalance between the level of commitment employees are expected to have and the level of stability employers now provide.

Taja's experience

In her video, Taja dives into her own experience working for various companies, where she claims she went the extra mile.

“I made a company $600,000 in nine months,” she claimed. “Another company, I came in August … by December, not only had I shattered [a] record that had never been shattered, but I made him $1.2 million in one day.”

Taja described feeling disappointed when she found herself in conflict with a co-worker at one job and unceremoniously fired from the other. These experiences may have played a role in her disillusionment from the corporate hustle. She now encourages everyone to indulge in more self-care and be less consumed by their work.

“The reason why I’m saying this is because if something were to happen to you tomorrow, the only thing that company is going to do is send a flower arrangement to your funeral,” she said. “And then they’re going to make a post to get you replaced.”

Is Taja right?

Americans are certainly pushing themselves to the edge for their employers. A study by Deloitte found that 77% of U.S. professionals had experienced burnout at their current job, and 83% said that burnout from work was spilling over into their personal lives and impacting their relationships.

How are the companies responding? Not well, according to the Deloitte survey. Nearly 70% of respondents said their employers were not doing enough to mitigate or deal with the stressful environment they faced every day.

It isn’t just entry-level employees and mid-tier managers feeling this way. Even executives are burned out. Deloitte partnered with independent research firm Workplace Intelligence for another survey, which involved C-suite executives from Canada, Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. Almost 70% of these professionals in leadership roles said they were seriously contemplating leaving their positions to seek better work-life balance.

While it can be difficult to quantify claims that corporations don’t care about their employees, a look at labor laws in the U.S. shows this country can be a stressful place to work. For example, despite being one of the richest countries in the world, the U.S. is one of few that doesn’t offer mandated paid parental leave.

The U.S. also offers one of the lowest numbers of legally required paid vacation days, according to a Resume.io analysis.

