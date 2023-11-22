Don't check out just yet. How to save money shopping online.

In the age of digital dominance, online shopping has skyrocketed, leaving traditional in-store purchases in the dust. Luckily, you can harness the power of shopping online for the good of your wallet.

We’re helping you unlock the potential of online retail this season by sharing a multitude of secret and not-so-secret tips and tricks that maximize savings. We'll look at creating strategic shopping lists, uncovering hidden promo codes, ghosting your cart, and charming discounts out of social media. In short, we’re spilling the beans on everything you need to know to become a truly savvy online shopper. Here are the best ways to save money while shopping online this season.

Create your shopping list before diving into online shopping to avoid getting lost in the virtual retail abyss. This trick will also help you stay on budget and maximize savings.

Before making a purchase, try searching “PRODUCT NAME + coupon” to uncover potential discounts.

Simplify your quest for savings by using apps or browser extensions like Honey, which are designed to automatically pull up coupons and discount codes.

Google Image search for your desired item to explore various sellers and compare prices for the best deal. Simply go to https://images.google.com, upload the image of the product you’re looking for, and watch as Google crawls the web and populates all of the retailers that carry that product.

Score discounts by 'ghosting.' Add items to your cart, ensure that the retailer has your email address, leave the site, and wait for a discount code in your email. Retailers often monitor abandoned carts and are eager for shoppers to complete their purchases.

Reach out on social media; companies may offer discounts if you slide into their DMs and politely ask for a code. Simple as that!

Easily secure discounts by subscribing to a brand or site’s emails and texts.

Experiment with popular promo codes like “10off,” “20off,” “save10,” “save20,” “test,” “welcome10,” and “welcome20” at checkout to unlock potential savings.

Rely on product reviews to make informed decisions about where to splurge or save while shopping online.

Another savvy way to save some cash when shopping online, especially at big box stores, is by scrolling down to see the ‘similar style’ products a site recommends. This is tremendously helpful in finding better products or better prices.

Explore used and refurbished options, especially for high-ticket tech products, to find better deals and items in like-new condition.

