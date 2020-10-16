U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Don't come to London for Brexit talks on Monday, UK tells EU

·1 min read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost has told his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier not to come to London on Monday to try to break an impasse in trade talks but the two men agreed to talk again early next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

Frost spoke to Barnier after Johnson said EU leaders had left Britain unable to continue the negotiations without a fundamental change in the EU's approach, a spokesman for Johnson said.

"There was accordingly no basis for negotiations in London as of Monday," he said. "He and Michel Barnier agreed to talk again early next week." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

  • Nikola Stock Plunges As CEO Hints It Can Go On Without Badger Partner GM

    Nikola said it has a "base plan" to move forward without GM if a manufacturing partnership between the two falls through.

  • Dave Ramsey says don't ever do these 10 things with your money

    The financial expert says Americans stay poor because of these big money blunders.

  • Buffett Inches Toward Wells Fargo Exit as Scharf Sets Course

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett isn’t known to ask much of companies in which he buys stock. Then last year, as Wells Fargo & Co.’s top investor, he publicly advised the board not to hire a leader from Wall Street -- and it did.What ensued shows what can happen when a company rejects the legendary investor’s advice. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., already trimming its Wells Fargo stake to comply with a 10% regulatory limit, began cutting further last year just as Charlie Scharf became the bank’s chief executive officer, eventually unloading most of it. In a few more weeks, Wells Fargo shareholders will learn whether Buffett got out entirely.Already, the sales mark a striking retreat: Buffett spent three decades praising Wells Fargo, making it the conglomerate’s largest stock investment at times, and in turn becoming the bank’s top shareholder. He stuck with it through the 2008 financial crisis and showcased it at his company’s festive annual meeting, even having family members delivered in one of the bank’s iconic stage coaches.The drama is now building as Scharf prepares to lay out his vision for turning around the scandal-ridden lender, which has seen its stock slump 57% this year. If Buffett keeps Wells Fargo in his portfolio, it would put his imprimatur on the new strategy -- potentially helping Scharf sell his plan to other investors.But if Buffett were to exit entirely, “it’s a big negative for Wells,” said Paul Lountzis, who oversees investments including stakes in both companies as president of Lountzis Asset Management. “It’s the opposite of a stamp of approval. And certainly you don’t really want that.”Buffett didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for Wells Fargo declined to comment.The odds were arguably stacked against Scharf keeping Buffett happy by the time he arrived at Wells Fargo last October.Wells Fargo has been plagued by scandals for four years, starting with the revelation it opened millions of fake accounts for customers. The public’s scorn has taken a toll on the stock and prompted longtime CEO John Stumpf to resign. Buffett praised Stumpf’s successor, Tim Sloan, for stepping into the role and backed him until he stepped down last year amid criticism that the firm wasn’t addressing lapses quickly enough. When the hunt began for another successor, Buffett told the Financial Times the board shouldn’t hire someone from a Wall Street firm such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Goldman Sachs Group Inc.But the board chose Scharf. He had made his name at JPMorgan’s retail arm before leaving to run Visa Inc. and later Bank of New York Mellon Corp., another pillar of Wall Street. Scharf agreed to join San Francsico-based Wells Fargo on the condition he could run it from his preferred home of New York.Not VisitingBuffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger stayed relatively mum on Scharf’s appointment.Then, three weeks into Scharf’s tenure, a Berkshire regulatory filing showed it had quietly cut its stake to less than 9% some time in the prior quarter. In February, Munger called the arrangement letting Scharf work from New York “outrageous.” When an interviewer asked Buffett that month why he was selling Wells Fargo, he said he had to pare the stake below 10% for regulatory reasons -- then acknowledged without explanation that he had gone further.During Wells Fargo’s six-month search for a leader, Scharf was seen as one of few highly qualified outsiders capable of taking on the embattled bank. Since joining, he has poured himself into studying the bank’s problems and addressing regulators’ concerns.Yet he hasn’t maintained his predecessor’s practice of periodically visiting Buffett at his headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, according to people with knowledge of the situation. To be sure, Scharf was in the job only a few months when the coronavirus pandemic erupted, upending most travel.In Scharf’s first year atop Wells Fargo, investors have been reminded repeatedly its woes are far from over. The bank remains under a Federal Reserve asset cap that has eroded earnings since 2018. This year, Wells Fargo slashed its dividend 80% and reported its first quarterly loss in more than a decade. Its shares have underperformed every other lender in the KBW Bank Index over the past six months.On a conference call with analysts this week, Scharf said his team has drafted a series of steps to take in coming years to streamline management, improve operations and simplify product offerings. He promised to provide more details when the company posts annual earnings in January.“I would expect that we’d be giving you not just an expense outlook, but an update on how we’re thinking about the different businesses,” he said. That will include talking “about the things that belong and don’t belong.”Buffett was highly exposed to the financial sector as the pandemic began, with about 41% of its stock portfolio in banks, insurance and financial holdings at the end of 2019. The conglomerate cut holdings in JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. But as this year began the stake in Wells Fargo was in another league -- worth more than those other three combined.At the end of 2019, Berkshire’s 323 million shares of Wells Fargo had a market value of $17.4 billion. By mid-August, Berkshire only had about 136 million of them left, worth about $3.1 billion currently. The conglomerate is set to provide an update on its stake in a regulatory filing in mid-November.“Clearly Warren Buffett has less confidence in the future course at Wells Fargo, in the perhaps future expected performance of its stock,” David Kass, a professor of finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, said in an interview. “He may perceive that there’s a lot more risk than he originally foresaw.”Still, Buffett is bullish on one lender in particular: Bank of America Corp. Regulators gave Berkshire a green light this year to build a stake beyond 10%. He snapped up more of the bank’s stock in July and August, cementing its spot as Berkshire’s second-largest common equity stake behind Apple Inc. Buffett and the bank’s CEO, Brian Moynihan, often praise one another publicly.(Adds company comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

    Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American. Department of Justice officials said at a news conference that Brockman, 79, hid capital gains income over 20 years through a web of offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis and secret bank accounts in Bermuda and Switzerland. Prosecutors announced that the CEO of a private equity firm that aided in the schemes would cooperate with the investigation.

  • Boomers' savings would only last seven years in 'ideal' retirement, study finds

    The average baby boomers’s savings will last only seven years in retirement, a new study found, unless they curb their spending during their golden years.

  • Trump’s Debts Are the Least Mysterious Aspect of His Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- When President Donald Trump appeared on an NBC town hall Thursday evening, moderator Savannah Guthrie posed a question that has come up a lot over the past two weeks.“Who do you owe $421 million to,” Guthrie asked, citing a recent New York Times story on Trump’s tax returns that said the obligations will come due in the next four years.The idea that his creditors are a mystery became something of a meme in the wake of the newspaper report, which said that lenders often aren’t identified on tax returns.But the identities of Trump’s lenders have been known for a half decade. In 2015, then-candidate Trump filed his first personal financial disclosure with the U.S. government. It listed debt-encumbered properties, names of firms that issued the loans, maturity dates and a range of the value of the debt.What’s more, because the loans are mortgages, they exist in the public record, with county registrars and, in some cases, in commercial mortgage-backed securities.The majority of Trump’s liabilities can mostly be lumped into three groups: loans issued against his office properties by commercial real estate lender Ladder Capital; loans issued by Deutsche Bank AG against comparatively risky properties like his Washington hotel and Doral Resort; and loans taken out by Vornado Realty Trust against two office towers in which he holds minority interests. Other loans are mostly older and smaller.Office TowersThe $421 million figure cited by the Times is a personally guaranteed subset of at least $600 million of loans that Trump’s company owes. On top of that, about $450 million of debt is tied to his 30% ownership in the Vornado office towers.Some of the loans have been sold into commercial mortgage-backed securities, and are now owned by a large number of other investors -- some of whom can’t be easily identified. They typically include pension funds, insurance companies, hedge funds and other institutional investors.Given the fragmented nature of the ownership of that debt, it’s unlikely that even the Trump Organization has knowledge of those investors or contact with them about the loans. If issues arose with the debt, communications would typically be done through an intermediary called a loan servicer.Many of the loans will come due in the next few years, but Trump, whose earlier career included a series of bankruptcies, probably has some flexibility.When he refinanced Trump Tower in 2012 with a $100 million loan, it was appraised at $480 million. A 2015 refinancing of 40 Wall St. fetched a $160 million loan on a $540 million appraisal.Low LeverageThat left both properties with a relatively low amount of leverage for Manhattan real estate, suggesting either a newly learned financial conservatism on Trump’s part or a squeamishness on the part of Ladder Capital, Trump’s second-biggest lender after Deutsche Bank.An August appraisal of the buildings by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, based on current net income and prevailing capitalization rates, was less rosy, valuing them at $365 million and $375 million, respectively. But as long as the pandemic doesn’t crater office values, the properties could carry far more debt, were Trump to need it.Because Trump made the historic decision to maintain ownership of his businesses, and because the government filing was self-reported, critics and professional ethicists have long worried that Trump could have other, unreported liabilities that could pose conflicts or even a national security risk. But no such liabilities have materialized.At one point, Trump updated a disclosure to reflect money owed to Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, who paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public with allegations of an affair with Trump.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Closing In On Coronavirus Vaccine — But Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Pfizer stock briefly broke out from a cup base as the Street intently watches its coronavirus vaccine efforts with BioNTech. But is the pharmaceutical company's stock a buy right now?

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 and take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.

  • Nikola Shares Plunge After CEO Says Startup Can Go It Alone

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. shares fell as much as 10% in early trading Friday after the electric-truck startup’s chief executive officer said he sees a path for his company even if it can’t come to terms with General Motors Co. on a proposed strategic partnership.Talks between the two companies are ongoing, but if a tentative technology-sharing and manufacturing deal announced last month falls apart, Nikola will revert to a “base plan” without GM’s help, CEO Mark Russell said in an interview late Thursday.“We have the ability and we have a base plan of doing it ourselves. If we have a partner, that just enables us to consider going faster and helps reduce the risk,” he said. “We’ve proven that over the years that we are a partnership company when those things are available to us.”GM spokesman Jim Cain declined to comment.The Phoenix-based company’s relationship with its would-be partner has been the subject of intense scrutiny since Nikola and its founder and former Chairman Trevor Milton were accused of deception. Both the company and Milton have denied those claims.Read More: Nikola’s History of Discrepancies Has Been in Plain Sight GM is eyeing an 11% stake in Nikola as part of a cash-free deal in exchange for providing access to fuel-cell technology and for manufacturing the startup’s electric pickup. Nikola has stopped referring to that vehicle, called the Badger, in its public statements as talks continue with GM ahead of a Dec. 3 deadline.Russell said Nikola is prepared to drop the truck if it can’t secure an agreement with an original equipment manufacturer like GM.“The Badger is part of our discussions with GM. And we’ve been clear all along that we wouldn’t build a Badger without an OEM partner,” he said.The Detroit-based automaker could push to raise its planned stake in Nikola or seek warrants to guarantee or increase its equity if the company raises more money, people familiar with the matter said recently.Shares of Nikola pared a double-digit drop early Friday and traded down 7.5% to $21.55 as of 10:00 a.m. in New York. The stock has fallen more than 70% from a high of $79.73 in early June shortly after the company gained a public listing through a reverse merger.Nikola also has held talks with major oil company BP Plc about setting up a network of hydrogen-fueling stations across North America, Bloomberg reported last month. The status of those discussions is unclear, but the company has said it plans to announce a partner by year-end.Russell reaffirmed that timeline and declined to comment on BP or specify any other potential partner. But he also said Nikola has a plan to develop hydrogen infrastructure on its own if it’s unable to arrange a suitable alliance.Nikola does have agreements with other technology providers, including a partnership with Robert Bosch GmbH to co-develop fuel-cell technology. Two of the startup’s heavy-truck prototypes use fuel cells from Bosch and the company has said its larger German partner will continue to supply cells for vehicles produced in Europe.Nikola also is working on a battery-electric semi truck to be built next year in Ulm, Germany, in a joint venture with CNH Industrial NV’s Iveco unit. It ultimately plans to manufacture a fuel-cell-powered big rig at its own plant in Coolidge, Arizona, which is under construction.(Update shares in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With at Least 6% Dividend Yield

    There’s so much going on in the markets, that it’s hard to know where to start and what to look for. On the red side of the ledger, it’s clear that the headwinds are gathering. House Democrats are still rejecting the $1.8 trillion coronavirus aid and stimulus package put forth by the White House, saying that President Trump’s proposal does not go far enough. The House Dems are pushing their own $2.2 trillion stimulus. At the same time, both Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson have paused their coronavirus vaccine programs, after the latter company reported an “adverse event” in early trials. This has more than just investors worried, as most hopes for a ‘return to normal’ hang on development of a working vaccine for the novel virus.And earnings season is kicking off. Over the next several weeks, we’ll see Q3 results from every publicly traded company, and investors will watch those results eagerly. The consensus is, that earnings will be down year-over-year somewhere between 20% and 30%. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three dividend stocks yielding 6% or more. That’s not all they offer, however. Each of these stocks has a Strong Buy rating, and considerable upside potential.Philip Morris (PM)First on the list is tobacco company Philip Morris. The ‘sin stocks,’ makers of tobacco and alcohol products, have long been known for their good dividends. PM has taken a different tack in recent year, with a turn toward smokeless tobacco products, marketed as cleaner and less dangerous for users’ health.One sign of this is the company’s partnership with Altria to launch and market iQOS, a heated smokeless tobacco product that will allow users to get nicotine without the pollutants from tobacco smoke. PM has plowed over $6 billion into the product. Given the regulatory challenges and PR surrounding vaping products, PM believes that smokeless heated tobacco will prove to be the stronger alternative, with greater potential for growth.No matter what, for the moment PM’s core product remains Marlboro cigarettes. The iconic brand remains a best seller, despite the long-term trend of public opinion turning against cigarettes.As for the dividend, PM has been, and remains, a true champ. The company has raised its dividend payment every year since 2008, and has reliably paid out ever quarter. Even corona couldn’t derail that; PM kept up its $1.17 quarterly payment through 2020, and its most recent dividend, paid out earlier this month, saw an increase to $1.20 per common share. This annualizes to $4.80, and gives a yield of 6%.Covering PM for Piper Sandler, analyst Michael Lavery likes the move to smokeless products, writing, “We remain bullish on PM's strong long-term outlook, and we believe recent iQOS momentum throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been impressive. iQOS has had strong user growth and improving profitability, and store re-openings could further help drive adoption by new users.”Lavery rates PM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $98 price target implies a one-year upside of 24%. (To watch Lavery’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on PM is based on 9 reviews, breaking 8 to 1 in Buy versus Hold. The shares are priced at $79.10 and their $93.56 average price target suggests an 18% upside potential. (See PM stock analysis on TipRanks)Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)Butterfield is a small-cap banking firm based in Bermuda and providing a full range of services to customers on the island – and on the Caymans, the Bahamas, and the Channel Islands, as well as Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK. Butterfield’s services include personal and business loans, savings accounts and credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and wealth management.Butterfield saw revenues and earnings slide in the first half of this year, in line with the general pattern of banking services globally – the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on business, and bankers felt the hit. Earnings in the last quarter of 2019 were 87 cents per share, and by 2Q20 were down to 67 cents. While a significant drop, that was still 21% better than the expectations. At the top line, revenues are down to $121 million. NTB reports Q3 earnings later this month, and the forecast is for 63 cents EPS. Along with beating earnings forecasts, Butterfield has been paying out a strong dividend this year. By the second quarter, the dividend payment was up to 44 cents per common share, making the yield a robust 7%. When the current low interest rate regime is considered – the US Fed has set rates near zero, and Treasury bonds are yielding below 1% – NTB’s payment looks even better.Raymond James Donald Worthington, 4-star analyst with Raymond James, writes of Butterfield, “…robust capital levels [provide] more than sufficient loss absorption capacity in our view for whatever credit issues may arise. Its fee income stability has proven valuable given the impacts of declining rates on NII, where the bank has actively managed expenses to help support earnings. We continue to believe its dividend is safe for now given its low-risk loan portfolio, robust capital levels, and our forecast for a sub-100% dividend payout even under our stressed outlook.”These comments support the analyst’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $29 price target suggests a 15% upside for the coming year. (To watch Worthington’s track record, click here)Overall, NTB has 4 recent reviews, which include 3 Buys and a single Hold, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. This stock has a $29 average price target, matching Worthington’s. (See NTB stock analysis on TipRanks)Enviva (EVA)Last on our list is an energy company, Enviva. This company holds an interesting niche in an essential sector, producing “green” energy. Specifically, Enviva is a manufacturer of processed biomass fuel, a wood pellet derivative sold to power generation plants. The fuel is cleaner burning than coal – an important point in today’s political climate – and is made from recycled waste (woodchips and sawdust) from the lumber industry. The company’s production facilities are located in the American Southeast, while its main customers are in the UK and mainland Europe.The economic shutdowns imposed during the corona pandemic reduced demand for power, and Enviva’s revenues fell in 1H20, mainly due to that reduced demand. Earnings remained positive, however, and the EPS outlook for Q3 predicts a surge back to 45 cents – in line with the strong earnings seen in the second half of 2019.Enviva has shown a consistent commitment to paying out its dividend, and in last quarter – the August payment – the company raised the payment from 68 cents per common share to 77 cents. This brought the annualized value of the dividend to $3.08 per share, and makes the yield 7.3%. Even better, Enviva has been paying out regular dividends for the past 5 years.Covering this stock for Raymond James is analyst Pavel Molchanov, who rates EVA as Outperform (i.e. Buy) and sets a $44 price target. Recent share appreciation has brought the stock close to that target.Backing his stance, Molchanov writes, “Enviva benefits from an increasingly broad customer base, and there is high-visibility growth via dropdowns. In the context of the power sector's massive coal retirements — including (as of September 2020) 34 countries and 33 subnational jurisdictions with mandatory coal phase-outs…” (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here.)Enviva’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold. It’s share price, which has gained in recent sessions, is $42.60, and as mentioned, it has closed in on the $44.80 average price target. (See EVA stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S.-China Trade War Hobbles China's Semiconductor Industry Ambitions And Rattles Stocks

    U.S. trade sanctions have dealt a serious blow to China's goal of becoming self-sufficient in semiconductor manufacturing in the next 10 years. And the trade war has rattled chip stocks.

  • Hertz Gets $1.65 Billion Bankruptcy Loan From Apollo, Others

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has arranged a new $1.65 billion financing package to help it reorganize while in bankruptcy. Shares more than doubled after the plan was announced.If the bankruptcy loan wins court approval, a group of the company’s first-lien lenders will provide the money at an initial interest rate of 7.25 percentage points above the London interbank offered rate, the car rental giant said Friday. The group will also collect an undisclosed amount of fees. Lenders who signed a letter committing to fund the loan include Apollo Global Management, Diameter Capital Partners and Silver Point Capital, according to court documents.Hertz’s stock soared as much as 178% Friday morning in New York to trade at $2.86.As much as $1 billion of the debt can be used for vehicle acquisition in the U.S. and Canada, while up to $800 million can be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, Hertz said in a statement.The proposed loan is a sign that senior lenders are confident in Hertz’s ability to reorganize and pay them back. The loan matures at the end of 2021 and has a limited number of restrictions that would cause a default, Hertz said in court papers. Under the deal, the company must file a Chapter 11 reorganization plan by Aug. 1, 2021.Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry caused rentals to drop dramatically. Despite the Chapter 11 filing, which would normally wipe out shareholders, Hertz’s stock price remained so high that the company tried unsuccessfully to sell shares to fund the case.Bloomberg earlier reported the car rental company was negotiating with creditors on a potential loan package to get it through the reorganization process. The new financing needs approval from Hertz’s bankruptcy judge, and a hearing is set for Oct. 29.The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.(Updates with share prices in first, third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Earnings Preview: Halliburton

    On Monday, October 19, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.Earnings and Revenue Analysts predict Halliburton will report earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. In the same quarter last year, Halliburton reported EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $5.55 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 76.47%. Sales would be down 44.32% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.24 0.29 0.34 EPS Actual 0.05 0.31 0.32 0.34 Revenue Estimate 3.31 B 5.01 B 5.11 B 5.83 B Revenue Actual 3.20 B 5.04 B 5.19 B 5.55 B Stock Performance Over the past 52-week period, shares of Halliburton have declined 34.5%.View more earnings on HALDo not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Halliburton is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y9ojvnj4See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2020 * 10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A 90x return in five years? Former Goldman hedge-fund manager says an ‘enormous wall of money’ is coming

    According to Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs (GS) hedge-fund manager, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency is just getting warmed up. “Just from what I know from all of the institutions and all of the people I speak to, there is an enormous wall of money coming into this,” said Pal, who currently serves as CEO of Global Macro Investor.

  • Got Guts? Buy Nio Stock at This Super-High Valuation

    From mid-May 2020 to mid-October, shares of Chinese electric vehicle-maker NIO Limited (NIO) have run up more than seven times in price -- 733% to be precise. Recognizing his error in not recommending the stock earlier, JPMorgan's Head of Asia Auto Research Nick Lai issued a mea culpa this week: "Admittedly, we missed the stock's major rally YTD."But better late than never.Even if Lai missed the last 733 percentage points worth of gains, he thinks there's still time for investors to catch the next 44% profit, and for this reason, Lai has upgraded NIO shares to "overweight" with a $40 price target. (To watch Lai's track record, click here)Why does Lai think there are still gains to be had here? In a nutshell, because the Chinese car market is changing. What is going on today, explains the analyst, is similar to "the transition from feature phone to smartphone over 2007-2014." An entire type of product -- cars powered by internal combustion engines -- is being made obsolete and replaced by a new type of product: "new energy vehicles" (NEVs, include both fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids).Chinese car-buyers are adopting these new electric vehicles in droves. And adding electric fuel to the fire, Lai argues that as EV car prices reach "parity" with the cost of gasoline-powered automobiles (around about 2022 or 2023), the initial wave of EV purchasing by businesses will be supplemented by consumers stepping up to buy electrics as their personal vehicles -- sustaining the sales momentum for years to come.Currently, about 5% of the Chinese automobile market (21.4 million cars sold in 2019 -- 25% more than in the U.S.) is electric. But the analyst projects that this market share will quadruple or even quintuple by 2025, to as many as 20% or even 25% of all cars sold in the Middle Kingdom. Annualized, that would work out to a compound annual growth rate in sales of 41% through 2025.Now, what does all of this mean for NIO stock in particular?NIO is one of China's four biggest electric vehicle makers. It currently boasts two electric SUVs for sale, the ES8 and ES6, recently introduced its EC6 crossover electric vehicle, and is expected to unveil a new electric sedan in December. According to Lai, at its current rate of growth, NIO will be capturing as much as 30% of all "premium passenger" EVs by 2025, and about 7% of total EV sales, making it "a long term winner in the premium space among Chinese brands."Extrapolating a sales number from that size market share, the analyst argues NIO could currently be worth about 3x fiscal 2025 sales -- a sizeable discount to Tesla's current valuation of more than 5x fiscal 2025 estimated sales. On the face of it, that sounds reasonable... if, that is to say, you take it as a given that Tesla stock is not vastly overpriced already.It's also worth pointing out that industry giants Ford and General Motors, both of which are gearing up sizeable EV operations of their own, currently sell for just 0.2x and 0.4x trailing-12-month sales -- i.e. sales that these companies have actually already made, and not sales that they might or might not eventually make five years from now.Viewed from that perspective, JPMorgan's valuation of NIO at 3x FY 2025 sales seems a bit optimistic.Overall, NIO holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 7 “buy,” 2 “hold,” and 1 “sell” ratings. However, with shares trading at $28.48, the average price target of $21.72 implies a 24% downside. (To see NIO stock analysis on TipRanks, click here)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Two Chip Stocks That Stand to Win From the 5G iPhones

    Truist analyst Wlliam Smith said the shift to fifth-generation wireless technology could support growth of 40% in the amount of semiconductors wireless devices contain.

  • Jim Cramer: This Is How Stocks Would Fare Under a President Biden

    I don't pick stocks on politics, but was shocked to see how a majority of our Action Alerts PLUS holdings would perform if Joe Biden wins the White House.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • Navistar says $44.50 per share would secure takeover by Volkswagen

    A letter published by the U.S. company said Navistar's board had asked Traton to confirm that a price of $44.50 per share was a basis for finalising definitive agreements. Traton declined to comment. Traton raised its offer for Navistar to $43 per share last month and set an Oct. 16 deadline for the U.S. truckmaker to accept it.

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video have soared during the coronavirus crisis. But post-pandemic, what's the outlook for Zoom stock as Wall Street looks ahead? Is ZM stock a buy right now ahead of Zoomtopia?