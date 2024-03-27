'I Don't Have Depression. I Just Think Being An Adult Sucks' — Young Adults Say It's Life, Not Mental Health Issues, Making Them Miserable

Navigating adulthood isn’t just challenging — it often feels unbearable for some young adults. Echoing the sentiments of countless people trying to make sense of life’s complexities, one Reddit user’s unfiltered admission sheds light on this shared struggle.

“I don’t think I have depression. I just think being an adult f*cking sucks,” they confess, articulating a sentiment that resonates with many.

This honest reflection led them to a profound realization: Not every life challenge needs to be medicalized or pathologized. “After five years and tens of thousands of dollars spent on therapy ... no, this world just objectively sucks and it’s freeing to take that burden off me,” the user posted, providing a glimpse into their journey of self-discovery and disillusionment with the realities of adulthood.

Others shared similar perspectives on the platform:

“Thought about going to therapy myself then realized I’m not ill, I’m just deeply disappointed and disillusioned about the reality of life and the struggles that come with it.”

“I don’t even want to be CEO, but I’m TIRED of the CEO not knowing how to do basic things in their business and having me do it as part of my ‘other duties.’ I can’t afford to get a basic house.”

While these comments capture the widespread frustrations with the challenges of daily life, they also underscore a crucial point: Mental health issues are real — especially among Gen Z, often dubbed “Generation Anxiety.” However, the financial stress of adult life can impact anyone, regardless of age.

The American Psychological Association’s 2022 study sheds light on this, revealing that a significant portion of adults in the U.S. are battling overwhelming stress daily, largely because of financial concerns. With money being a significant source of stress for two-thirds of Americans, the highest level since 2015, it’s clear that financial woes are more than a personal issue; they’re a widespread societal concern.

Financial stress doesn’t just linger in the background; it impacts mental health, creating a vicious cycle that’s hard to break. For many, mental health issues can lead to poor financial decisions or a reduced ability to earn, which only worsens financial situations and, by extension, stress and mental health. Conversely, financial worries can heighten anxiety, disrupt sleep and lead to isolation, reinforcing the cycle.

Given the complex interplay between financial well-being and mental health, it’s crucial to seek professional guidance from a qualified financial adviser. A financial adviser can provide tailored strategies to help manage debt, create a budget and develop a long-term plan for financial stability. By addressing the root causes of financial stress, individuals can alleviate a significant burden on their mental health and overall well-being. Consulting a financial adviser is an essential step in breaking the cycle and fostering a more secure, fulfilling adulthood.

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Jeannine Mancini has written about personal finance and investment for the past 13 years in a variety of publications including Zacks, The Nest and eHow. She is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Mancini believes the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

