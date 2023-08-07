Don't fear the sweat: UGA grad builds business on sweatproof makeup

CEO and Founder of SWAKE Vanessa Sachs.

Specializing in sweatproof makeup, SWAKE cosmetics has now reached sales in four continents and 48 states within its first year of business. The brand, founded by University of Georgia alum Vanessa Sachs, is also an official partner of the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders for this fall and will be seen on field all season long.

When the business launched in 2022, Sachs had no previous corporate experience and was still studying for her masters degree in consumer analytics at UGA. However, armed with an idea she believed in, Sachs was determined to get this product to consumers.

“I just knew if I didn’t go ahead and do this someone else would,” said Sachs.

Sachs went on to win four pitch competitions, including the 2022 SEC Pitch Competition, where she competed against 12 other SEC schools.

SWAKE’s foundation is designed to withstand sweat and humidity.

Bridging the gap between beauty and fitness, Sachs created her business to support women in their busy modern lifestyle. Her line of foundations, concealers, eyeliners and mascaras are formulated to last through workouts, errands, beach days, and more.

As the official cosmetic brand of UGA Athletics, several athletes use SWAKE as their go-to products, including Tori Penn, a forward on the women’s soccer team.

“Tori wakes up at 6 a.m., goes to soccer practice, goes to class, goes back to training, then has work after school. She has to do all of that and then gets to socialize in the evening. Where does she have time to put makeup on several times a day,” said Sachs.

Made for women constantly on the go, SWAKE only requires one application in the morning and no touch ups. The secret to the product’s sweatproof success is dimethicone, a common moisturizing ingredient.

“Dimethicone is a silicon derivative that’s not harmful to your skin and doesn’t infiltrate the pore barriers. It actually just sits on top of your pores, but it’s not oil or water soluble. Therefore, when sweat comes down your skin and it’s becoming greasy or watery, it doesn’t dissolve the makeup that’s on your face,” said Sachs.

Building her niche in the fitness industry, Sachs worked with fitness influencers across the globe including Australia, Thailand and London. Now, Sachs is turning her attention back to the United States in order to continue building the brand at home in the Southeast.

