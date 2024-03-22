Don't feel like cooking on Easter? Try one of these specials in the Springfield area

Concerned Peter Cottontail might just be as capricious as the on-and-off again spring temperatures? If so, the following local businesses are ready to hop in as a replacement with everything from signature spring sweets to brunch buffets served Easter weekend, March 30 and 31.

Engrained Brewing Co.

Engrained Brewing Co. has special hours and menu specials Easter Sunday.

The Legacy Pointe restaurant at 1120 Lincolnshire Blvd. will open early at 10 a.m. and run lunch service through 3 p.m. A handful of special features will be served, as well as the full menu.

Features include the breakfast horseshoe—biscuits topped with choice of locally sourced bacon or sausage, farm fresh eggs and smothered with choice of cheese sauce or gravy. Price is $16.99.

Other Easter specials include biscuits and gravy ($5.99/half plate, $9.99/full plate) and a breakfast burger with a pork patty, fried haystack potatoes, fried egg, cheddar cheese and a maple syrup drizzle ($18.49).

More: Illinois among most expensive states to buy groceries, according to new Census data

The Farmhouse Restaurant

Ham and turkey will grace the carving station at The Farmhouse Restaurant at Harvest Market’s Easter brunch buffet.

The spread will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday.

The meal will be rounded out with roasted chicken, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, a variety of side dishes, deli salads, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as an array of breakfast items like scrambled eggs and breakfast meats. A dessert table will be filled with cakes and cookies.

Dine-in only. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 5 to 10. Children 4 and younger eat for free when accompanied by an adult.

Bloody Mary's, mimosas and pints from the Munster, Ind.-based craft brewer Three Floyds Brewery will be available for an additional cost from Farmhouse Brews.

Diners will be accommodated first-come, first served at the 3000 Veterans Parkway eatery in the White Oaks West.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is hosting a brunch buffet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday in the Wahlburgers’ dining area.

Story continues

The all-you-can-eat spread costs $24.99 for adults, $7.99 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger eat for free.

Omelet and pancake stations with all the fixings will be on hand. Featured meats include sliced turkey, ham, smoked pork loin and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Side dishes include shrimp cocktail, au gratin potatoes, corn, vegetable casserole, as well as Asian selections like sesame chicken, Mongolian beef, eggrolls, fried rice and sushi. There is also a dessert table.

Breakfast fare includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, egg casserole, assorted breakfast meats and hashbrown casserole.

Hy-Vee is at 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd.

Incredibly Delicious

Incredibly Delicious is taking pre-orders for everything from pastries to accompany a brunch spread to a dessert centerpiece to rival the ham to DIY cookie decorating kits.

Featured holiday cakes include a lemon creme shaped like an Easter chick, carrot, chocolate-peanut butter cup, and vanilla-blueberry. Whole cakes range in price from $51.11 to $58.

A flourless chocolate cake comes in two sizes: $28.50 for an 8-inch and $48.50 for an 11-inch. The strawberry-chocolate cheesecake is $52.50. Tart selections include the chocolate Bourbon pecan tart ($53.95), the mixed berry tart ($46.50) and turtle cake ($46.50).

Several box specials provide a variety of highlights. Dessert boxes and pastry boxes cost $36, while the Easter brunch assortment is $30.

Featured French macaron flavors are Peeps, orange creamsicle, raspberry-pistachio and chocolate ganache. Cost is $15 for a half-dozen, $30 for a dozen. Sugar cookie Easter kits are available complete with 10 bunny-shaped cookies, icing and sprinkles for $27.

Seasonal favorites include Egg-shaped almond cakes ($24 for a half dozen) and hot cross buns ($15 for a half dozen, $22.50 for 9 and $30 for a dozen.)

Assorted croissants, coffee cakes and artisan breads also are available.

Chicken salad can be purchased by the pint ($14.25) and the quart ($25.95).

Quiches are available in choice of Lorraine, ham-Swiss and roasted red pepper-spinach-goat cheese. Cost is $26.50 for a half quiche, $48.50 for a whole. Place orders online only at incrediblydelicious.com by midnight March 24. Orders can be picked up March 30 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 925 S. Seventh St.

The French bakery also will be serving a special Easter brunch menu March 30.

Brunch menu offerings range from bananas Foster-stuffed French toast to a spring asparagus salad, a breakfast sandwich on scratch-made croissant to quiche with soup or salad. Menu prices range from $5.25 to $14.25. The Saturday brunch menu is available from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the dessert and coffee bar remain open until 3 p.m.

Legacy Pointe Eatery

Legacy Pointe Eatery is adding several holiday selections to its regular Sunday Funday lineup this Easter.

Specials are eggs Benedict served with American-fried potatoes ($16.99) and a steak and egg platter featuring a char grilled, 6-ounce New York strip steak, two eggs, American-fried potatoes with sauteed bell peppers and Wheat Berry toast ($26.99).

The brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the restaurant in the Legacy Pointe Shopping Center at 1130 W. Legacy Pointe Drive. For reservation call 217/670-1217 or online at egacypointeeatery.com under the “More” tab.

More: Is steak still on the menu? Fine dining industry changing amid rising costs

Mariah’s Steakhouse & Pasta

Mariah’s Steakhouse & Pasta has a limited menu Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dinner specials include slow roasted ham and turkey, prime rib, lobster ravioli and mushroom ravioli with prices ranging from $29 to $59 a meal. All dinners come with a house salad and roll. Ham, turkey and prime rib entrees come with a choice of two sides. There is also a children’s menu and dessert selections.

Drink specials include Tito’s Bloody Mary’s and mimosas for $8.

Reservations are encouraged although a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call 217/793-1900 to reserve a seat at the 3317 Robbins Road establishment.

Pease’s at BUNN Gourmet

Pease’s at BUNN Gourmet has the dessert whether your spring sweet tooth leans more toward fresh berries or Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Specials include a choice of a carrot cake with caramel cream filling or raspberry almond cake (6-inch for $26.99, 10-inch for $52.99).

Three pie flavors are featured: coconut cream, Cadbury cream and fresh strawberry ($17.99 for a 10-inch pie). Hot cross buns also can be pre-ordered ($5.99 for 4).

Orders can be placed at The Gables store at 2941 Plaza Drive or by phone 217-793-1840. Order deadline is March 28.

Three Twigs & Co.

Fuel up at Three Twigs & Co.’s first pre-Easter brunch buffet Saturday, March 30 or opt to grab items for your own Easter day feast from the bakery case.

The eatery at 2661 Chatham Road will have two seating from 8 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The endless buffet costs $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12. Kids 3 and younger eat for free.

The spread includes mini biscuits, cheesy egg scramble, breakfast meats, mini fried chicken, yogurt, granola, fresh fruit, fried biscuit doughnut holes, tomato preserves, sausage gravy, butters, jams and mini pancakes with maple syrup. Reserve seats by pre-ordering online at threetwigsandcompany.com under the Easter tab.

The bakery case at Three Twigs will be filled March 29 and 30 with Easter-inspired sweets. Whole pie options include chocolate-peanut butter with coconut robin’s egg nest, white chocolate-key lime custard, carrot cake-pecan, fresh fruit tart, strawberry-rhubarb, lemon-blueberry and peach-blackberry. There’s even a monster pie, featuring a slice of each. Prices range from $36-$40.

Cookies featured include chocolate chip-sea salt, brown butter robin's egg, gooey butter, frosted gooey butter with Easter sprinkles and frosted Easter-themed sugar cookies. Prices are $24 to $39/dozen.

The freezer also will be stocked with take-and-bake fruit pies ($36), cookie dough ($12/dozen) and biscuits ($12/dozen). Add a quart of sausage gravy for an additional $15.

No pre-orders will be taken for bakery items.

Broadgauge

The Broadgauge in Petersburg is taking reservations for an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost is $48 for adults, $22 for kids ages 12 to 4. Children 3 and younger eat for free.

Prime rib and ham will be featured on the carving station. Additional items include shrimp cocktail, a variety of side dishes, salads, French toast, scrambled eggs, frittata, breakfast meats and a dessert display.

Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and beer will be available for purchase.

Seats can be reserved by calling 217-386-5669 or online at broadguage.com/reservations.

More: New cafe opens at renovated historic building on the Taylorville square

Legendary Small Town Trading Co.

Legendary Small Town Trading Co. in Taylorville is hopping into the season with bunny-ear cinnamon rolls for pre-order.

The special Easter pastry decorated with chocolate candy eyes and nose can be purchased individually for $4.45 or by the dozen for $49.99. Orders due by 5 p.m. March 28. Orders can be placed online by leaving a message on the business’s Facebook message board.

The cafe also will feature a scratch-made Easter flatbread topped with strawberry balsamic, fresh berries, basil and goat cheese for $9.95 and a chicken tortilla soup for $2.

Hours Easter weekend are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 30 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31.

The cafe is at 123 S. Washington St. in downtown Taylorville.

Natalie Morris can be reached at 217-737-7254 or by email at natalie.sjr@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Try one of these 10 Easter specials in the Springfield area