Don't forget to file: Tax returns are due Monday

Apr. 12—Maybe you've been busy or just entirely forgot, but this year's tax filing deadline is quickly approaching.

In fact, the deadline to file state and federal taxes is Monday, notes the state Taxation and Revenue Department.

Taxes can be filed both electronically and by paper, though the department says returns filed by mail can take longer to process than their electronic counterpart. The processing of refunds can take up to 12 weeks.

In addition, some New Mexicans are eligible for refundable rebates and credits, specifically those who are considered low- to moderate-income households.

Those credits include the Working Families Tax Credit, the Low-Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate, and for the first time, the state Child Tax Credit, which can be worth up to $600 per qualifying child, the department said.

The Child Tax Credit is estimated to return around $180 million to 292,000 families across New Mexico.

If you did file, and you're wondering where your return is at, you can check that at tap.state.nm.us after you create an account. In addition, you can find more information on filing taxes on the department's website, tax.newmexico.gov.

"If a taxpayer's account notes that their return is pending, the Department has received the return and is processing it," Taxation and Revenue spokesman Charlie Moore wrote in an email. "Taxpayers should not submit another return. Doing so will delay the processing of the return and any refund that is due."