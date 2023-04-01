U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,383.61
    +36.85 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Don't Just Spring Clean, Have Your Home Deep Cleaned by Stanley Steemer

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Say Hello To A Clean Home This Spring

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in the air and now is the time to revive your home from winter. Stanley Steemer shares why it's important to go beyond 'spring cleaning,' and to have our professionals give your home the deep cleaning it deserves.

A home deep cleaned for spring.
A home deep cleaned for spring.

During winter a lot of people tend to spend more time indoors. This means more time relaxing on your furniture, playing with your pets indoors, and more use of your home in general. All this time spent inside can cause a faster build-up of dust, debris, pet hair, and dander in your living space.

While regular cleaning of your home is important, it often does not remove hidden dirt and allergens that lie deep within your floors, upholstery, area rugs, and air ducts. Therefore, it's important to have these areas of your home deep cleaned by professionals.

Stanley Steemer is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cleaning technology and products, which are proven to remove allergens from your home. We remove an average of 94% of common household allergens from carpets and 96.5% of allergens from tile and grout.

Our carpet, tile, and area rug cleaning services rely on our trusted hot water extraction cleaning process. This allows us to safely remove dirt, spots, and odors, without leaving behind any residue – ensuring these surfaces receive a deeper clean than any vacuum or mop will give them.

When it comes to your furniture, did you know that trapped dirt and pet hair can wear down the fibers and dull the upholstery's appearance? A deep cleaning will remove dander and dust that you can't see, giving your furniture a fresh look and feel. Our SuperShield Plus protector also defends against everyday wear and tear, extending the life of your favorite pieces of furniture.

It's also important not to forget about your air ducts. There could be pounds of dirt hiding inside. Clean air ducts mean less dust and debris in your home and air, because ductwork is often the pathway for dust and biological contaminants. Eliminating these particles from your ducts can improve indoor air quality and increase HVAC efficiency.

Not only are our carpet, tile, upholstery, and air duct cleaning processes safe, but our pre-spray, carpet cleaning solution, and professional spot remover are verified by the EPA as Safer Choice. This mark enables consumers to quickly identify and choose products that are safe for their families and can help protect the environment.

Now that you know why a professional deep cleaning is important, contact us today to be on your way to a cleaner and healthier home this spring!

To learn more about our cleaning services, please visit us at: https://www.stanleysteemer.com/ or follow us on Facebook at  Stanley Steemer | Facebook for more updates.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-just-spring-clean-have-your-home-deep-cleaned-by-stanley-steemer-301748380.html

SOURCE Stanley Steemer, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Robust Bond Gains Mask Risk of Market Pain Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The year of the bond is in danger of hitting a wall. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesGlobal credit markets just wrapped up their second consecutive quarterly win as buyers piled

  • The Samsung Jet cordless vacuum makes cleaning easy—get it for $100 off today

    Finish up your spring cleaning on a budget thanks to this Samsung Jet vacuum deal. We'll tell you how to save $100 on the top-rated vacuum today.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic I

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictme

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally Wit

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab H

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due

    The market rally is building momentum with more stocks flashing buy signals. Tesla deliveries are due as EV rivals report Q1 sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.