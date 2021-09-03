U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

Don't Miss HCCA's 2021 Fall Events: Clinical Practice Compliance Conference and Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is excited to announce the return of our Clinical Practice Compliance Conference and the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference this fall.

HCCA Logo (PRNewsfoto/HCCA) (PRNewsfoto/Health Care Compliance Associ...)

As healthcare continues to specialize, these annual conferences provide insights, updates, and strategies that are pertinent to developing and managing an organization's compliance initiatives. Both conferences will feature live educational sessions led by industry leaders and will provide attendees the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs).

The Virtual Clinical Practice Compliance Conference
Held October 12–13, 2021, this virtual conference features updates and insights on government initiatives related to physicians, clinics, and physician integrity trends. Join experienced compliance professionals as they share guidance on how to better develop and manage an organization's compliance initiatives in a clinical setting. This year's agenda will include:

  • Privacy rule changes

  • Opioid compliance programs

  • Risk assessments

  • Medical director agreements

  • Conflicts of interest

  • Information blocking

  • Stark Law

  • Compliance training

  • Inpatient coding and billing

Visit the conference website to view the agenda and register. Sign up by September 14 to save on registration!

The Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference
Held November 8-10, attendees of the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference can choose which way to attend—virtually or in-person in Washington, DC! Hear firsthand from government enforcement leaders about regulatory changes, expectations, and key priorities. This includes representatives from the HHS-OIG, Civil Division of the DOJ, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Counsel to the Inspector General as well as leaders in the healthcare enforcement compliance industry. Educational sessions will cover:

  • False Claims Act

  • Cybersecurity

  • Fraud enforcement

  • Enforcement in clinical research

  • Privacy regulations

  • Managed care

  • Telehealth

  • CMS oversight

  • Anti-Kickback Statute

Visit the conference website to view the agenda and register. Save your spot by October 12 to save!

About HCCA
Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve over 11,500 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

