Don't miss on Zillow: At 123 years old, this Stockton find still has charm

Editor's note: Every week we will pick a fun Zillow listing to feature online. It may be the most expensive, the best buy or even the best home hidden by plants.

We are back with another Zillow listing. For this week we found the best pre-WWI house on the market at the moment.

This 989-square-foot home was built in 1910 and has some charm found only in older homes. It's a single-family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a roughly 5,001-square-foot lot. If you are looking for something simpler and less expensive, this quaint home at $260k could be yours.

Did we mention it has central AC, which isn't easy to find in a 123-year-old home.

"3 bed 2 bath for $260,000. central heat and air. Large Lot with RV parking," the listing agent stated on Zillow.

The monthly payment, assuming you put down 20%, would run you about $1,767 a month. Looks like the last time the home sold was in 2013 selling for just over $85k. The home has been listed for sale multiple times since then.

In 1910, the home would have sold for anywhere between $1,000-$2,500.

Check the Zillow listing for some fun tidbits about this pre-war home.

Single-family home at West Poplar in Stockton

989 square-feet

5,001 square-foot lot

Built in 1910

Central air

One garage space

