Don't miss on Zillow: A 1902 home in Stockton for $650k.

Editor’s note: Every week we will pick a fun Zillow listing to feature online. It may be the most expensive, the best buy or even the best home hidden by plants. While we will do our best, we hope you’ll send a fun listing or two if you come across a wacky Zillow listing. Email arocha@recordnet.com.

We are kicking off the year with a new Zillow listing, this blue Victorian-style Stockton home is move-in ready.

The 2,153-square-foot home was built in 1902. The single-family residence offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home has a formal foyer, an indoor laundry area, and a detached 2-car garage with a partial basement.

This remodeled home is priced at $650,000.

This single-family residence is listed on Zillow for $650k.

"As you step into your future home adorned with classic details, you'll immediately feel the warmth of this space that seamlessly blends classic charm with modern convenience," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "The formal foyer invites you to hang up your coat before entering the spacious living room."

The monthly payment, assuming you put down 20%, would run you about $4,236 a month.

"Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by the chef's dream kitchen, featuring stunning waterfall quartz counters, new white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a chic chevron-style backsplash," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "Indoor laundry area leads to a half bathroom."

Check the Zillow listing for some fun tidbits about this Stockton home.

A single-family home on Alpine Avenue in Stockton

2,153 square-feet

Built-in 1902

6,960 square-foot lot

Formal foyer

Kitchen waterfall quartz counters

Walk-in fixed shower glass pane

Detached 2-car garage

