Don't miss on Zillow: A 1911 home in Stockton for $380k.

Every week we will pick a fun Zillow listing to feature online. It may be the most expensive, the best buy or even the best home hidden by plants.

This week's Zillow listing features a remodeled historic Stockton home.

The 1,268-square-foot home was built in 1911 and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The single-family residence was remodeled. It has new paint, a spacious open concept, and a large backyard.

If you're looking for a brand new-looking home with character, then this $380,000 piece of real estate might be the one you have been searching for.

"It features three good size bedrooms, two full remodeled bathrooms, a spacious open concept, (living room)/kitchen condo with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, free standing hood and that's just the kitchen," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "(Living room)has large bay window for extra sunlight, new flooring, new paint, recessed lighting throughout, new carpet, new central HVAC and more."

The monthly payment, assuming you put down 20%, would run you about $2,439 a month.

"Don't forget the large backyard all clean and ready for new landscape ideas," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "A remodeled 1 car garage with alley access and seperate entrance that can be easily converted to an ADU. The possibilities are endless."

Single-family home on North Airport Way in Stockton

1,268 square-feet

Built-in 1911

7,501 square-foot lot

Spacious open concept

Large backyard

New flooring

New paint

New central HVAC

New carpet

