Don't miss on Zillow: A 1916 home in Stockton for $299k.

This week's Zillow listing features a 1916 home.

The 1,105-square-foot home was built more than a century ago. It offers three bedrooms and a bathroom. The single-family residence has new paint, new laminate flooring and plenty of charm waiting to be uncovered.

If you're looking for a home at a good price then this $299,000 piece of real estate might be the perfect way to start your new year.

This single-family residence is listed on Zillow for $299k.

"This home is very well maintained with a spacious kitchen," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "New features to include new light fixtures, new laminate flooring, newer carpet, freshly painted, new concrete driveway, new concrete walkway and new front concrete steps leading to a huge covered front porch for relaxation."

The monthly payment, assuming you put down 20%, would run you about $1,862 a month.

"The front yard is tastefully landscaped and a most desired chainlink fencing that offers a pedestrian gate and a sliding car entry gate for extra security," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "Can't forget the spacious huge back yard with plenty of room for your fun outdoor activities. Close to shops, grocery stores, and easy access to Hwy 99."

Check the Zillow listing for some fun tidbits about this Stockton home.

A single-family home on East Sonora Street in Stockton

1,105 square-feet

Built-in 1916

4,025 square-foot lot

New paint

New carpet

New light fixtures

New laminate flooring

New concrete driveway and walkway

