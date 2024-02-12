Don't miss out on Zillow: A 1922 home in Stockton for $620k

Editor’s note: Every week we will pick a fun Zillow listing to feature online. It may be the most expensive, the best buy or even the best home hidden by plants. While we will do our best, we hope you’ll send a fun listing or two if you come across a wacky Zillow listing. Email arocha@recordnet.com.

A 1922 brick single-family home is the 21st Zillow listing in our weekly series.

The home is 3,134-square-foot and was built more than a century ago. The home offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is a theater room, a private backyard, and a full basement.

This home is priced at $620,000.

This single-family residence is listed on Zillow for $620k.

"Nestled within the Miracle Mile location stands this grand 1922 home exuding the charm and beauty of a bygone era," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "With it's brick exterior, side driveway with a gate and courtyard, this corner location is both functional and appealing."

The monthly payment, assuming you put down 20%, would run you about $3,915 a month.

"This home also has a full basement with more rooms to explore," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "The backyard is private and with a little work can be brought back to its original splendor."

Check the Zillow listing for some fun tidbits about this Stockton home.

A single-family home on West Pine Street in Stockton

3,134 square-feet

Built in 1922

0.29 acres lot

Brick exterior

Spacious living area

Loft area

Theater room

Full basement

Private backyard

