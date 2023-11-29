Don't miss on Zillow: A 2023 home in Stockton for $1.4 million

Editor’s note: Every week we will pick a fun Zillow listing to feature online. It may be the most expensive, the best buy or even the best home hidden by plants. While we will do our best, we hope you’ll send a fun listing or two if you come across a wacky Zillow listing. Email arocha@recordnet.com.

This week's Zillow listing features a brand new Stockton "luxury home."

The 3,668-square-foot home was built in 2023, and offers five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has walk-in closets, a butcher block island and an open floor plan.

If you're looking for a stunning new home, this $1,395,000 piece of real estate might be the one for you.

"Stunning luxury home offering the perfect blend of country privacy and Lincoln Center convenience," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "Nestled on a spacious 1-acre lot, this rare site provides ample space for you and your loved ones to relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings."

The monthly payment, assuming you put down 20%, would run you about $9,425 a month.

This Stockton home is listed on Zillow for $1,395,000.

"Gorgeous English white oak floors bestow an elegant aesthetic. Built-in audio throughout the living areas. Step outside onto the covered patio to picturesque views of the enormous oak studded yard," the listing agent wrote on Zillow. "Perfect for hosting a summer BBQ or enjoying your morning coffee. Rare opportunity."

Single-family home on West Meadow Avenue in Stockton

3,668 square-feet

Built-in 2023

1.01 acres lot

Walk-in closet

Butcher block island

Open floor plan

Wood burning fireplace

Master suite

