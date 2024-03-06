Don't Overlook These Money-Saving Opportunities at Costco





Image source: The Motley Fool/Upsplash

Joining Costco can help you reduce spending on groceries and many household items. Most people know that buying in bulk at a warehouse store can leave more money in their bank account since purchasing larger quantities of an item is usually cheaper.

But did you know there are ways to save even more when shopping at Costco that go beyond paying the lower bulk prices? Unfortunately, many people aren't aware of all the ways they can keep their credit card bills lower when they hit up their local Costco.

Here are a few key money-saving opportunities you might be overlooking.

1. Buying Kirkland-brand products

If you haven't tried Kirkland brand products, you're missing out on one of the best saving opportunities at Costco. These products are at least 20% cheaper than the cost of name-brand products sold at warehouse clubs. There are about 350 of them on store shelves, many of which are manufactured by big-name national brands, and each of them has been subject to Costco's rigorous quality controls.

There's no reason not to swap out for the store brand if you care at all about having more money to put into savings.

2. Claiming cash back for Executive members

You can become a Costco member for $60 annually. But there's actually a money-saving opportunity to be had if you spend a little more upfront to buy an Executive membership for $120.

See, as an Executive member, you'll earn 2% cash back on purchases made at Costco in-store and online. The maximum award is $1,000 annually, and it's paid out once each year three months before your renewal due date for membership.

If you spend more than $3,000 a year at Costco, you'd earn the money back for the membership fee and then some. You'll effectively be getting a 2% discount on everything else you buy once you cover the cost of the added membership. And it's pretty easy to spend $3,000 at Costco, especially if you take advantage of its travel deals.

Take a look at your Cotstco spending to see if you can benefit from this technique based on how much you usually spend.

3. Asking for price adjustments

Costco offers price adjustments within 30 days, so you may save a lot of money if you keep tabs on whether the prices of items are falling.

Of course, you probably aren't going to obsessively track whether the cost of those bulk Cheerio boxes has dropped since you purchased them. But for big-ticket items, it's worth monitoring. And if you buy something regularly and notice it's gone on sale since you purchased it recently, asking for a price adjustment could help you keep a little extra cash in your personal finances.

4. Dining on ground beef chubs

Finally, if you're a ground-beef eater, you can ask the butcher for a ground beef chub to save compared to Costco's regularly priced beef. This is a 10-pound log of meat that costs less than the standard beef available on Costco's shelves. You can reduce your spending and just freeze the meat at home in smaller bags for future consumption.

By following these five tips, you can get even better deals at Costco and enjoy the extra money you have -- perhaps even by splurging on a special treat like a discounted gift card sold at Costco that you can use at your favorite restaurant.

Don't Overlook These Money-Saving Opportunities at Costco was originally published by The Motley Fool