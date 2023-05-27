Don't Race Out To Buy The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Allstate's shares on or after the 1st of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.89 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.56 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Allstate has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $109.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Allstate paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Allstate was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Allstate has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Allstate an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get past the idea of Allstate paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Allstate and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Allstate and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

