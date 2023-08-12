Don't Race Out To Buy Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Apollo Global Management investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Apollo Global Management has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $81.41. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Apollo Global Management paid out a disturbingly high 271% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Apollo Global Management's earnings per share have dropped 27% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Apollo Global Management has delivered 2.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Apollo Global Management is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Apollo Global Management worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Apollo Global Management is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Apollo Global Management don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, Apollo Global Management has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

